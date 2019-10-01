Two Republicans, one of them former congressman Bob Inglis, have sued the S.C. Republican Party over its decision to cancel its GOP presidential primary next year.

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in Richland County, alleges the party scrapped their 2020 election contest illegally and violated its own party rules and state election law.

The suit further contends the near-unanimous decision made by the state party's Executive Committee deprives Inglis, of Greenville, and fellow plaintiff Frank Heindel of Mount Pleasant, of their right to vote for the candidate of their choosing in the 2020 primary.

"Instead, the State Executive Committee has chosen which candidate to support by fiat, and in doing so, excluded Republican voters from the process entirely — in violation of the law and its own rules," the lawsuit states.

The suit comes after the executive committee Sept. 7 met in Columbia and voted to forgo a presidential primary, an organizational move that cleared the way for President Donald Trump to receive all of the state's nominating delegates without contest.

S.C. GOP Chairman Drew McKissick, who is named in the suit in his capacity as chairman, cited the public cost of the primary as the top reason for nixing the vote. The state Election Commission estimated it would cost $1.2 million to hold a Republican presidential preference primary.

The 26-page suit, however, alleges the party broke its own rules, specifically Rule 11(b)(1), which states that "Unless decided otherwise by the state party convention within two years prior to each presidential election year, the South Carolina Republican Party shall conduct a statewide presidential preference primary on a date selected by the chairman of the party and this date must be within two weeks after the New Hampshire Republican Primary, or earlier if necessary to preserve South Carolina’s ‘First in the South’ status."

When Republicans met for their state convention in March they did not vote on whether or not to hold a presidential primary.

The lawsuit additionally alleges Republicans broke state law that requires policial parties to follow their own party rules, in thise case Rule 11(b).

The suit also cites a 2014 South Carolina Republican Party resolution which warned "anything other than a fair and legitimate primary" could irrevocably damage not only the primary process but and the state's First in the South standing.

Inglis and Heindel are being represented by Protect Democracy, a nonpartisan Washington-based nonprofit which has filed more

than 50 legal actions to protect democratic institutions, according to their website. Also representing the South Carolina plaintiffs are Sowell & DuRant, a Columbia firm that specializes in cases regarding federal and state election, constitutional and statutory issues.

Inglis, a former congressman who represented the South Carolina Upstate in Washington from 1993-1999 and again from 2005-2011, said he had intended to vote in the 2020 Republican primary before it was canceled.

"I'm participating in this lawsuit because the cancellation of the primary by a small handful of party insiders denied me — and every other South Carolina Republican — our voice in defining what the Republican Party is and who it supports," he told The Post and Courier.

"I'm fighting for all of us to get our voices back," Inglis said.

Heindel, who has spent thousands of dollars on records requests on how the state Election Commission interacted with federal agencies before and after the November 2016 election, said they are asking the courts to intervene "to ensure that the backroom dealings of a small group of party insiders cannot disenfranchise hundreds of thousands of voters.”

South Carolina's Republican presidential preference primary has historically been something of a bellweather in GOP presidential politics since 1980. With the exception of Newt Gingrich in 2012, the winner of the primary has gone on to become the ultimate the GOP presidential nominee.

The Republican presidential candidates challenging Trump for the GOP nomination have derided the South Carolina Republican's party's decision to not hold a primary. Former South Carolina governor and congressman Mark Sanford lugged a life-size cardboard cutout of the president across the state last month in an effort to call on the state GOP to reverse its decision.

On Tuesday, Sanford told The Post and Courier he welcomed the lawsuit.

Sign up for updates! Get the latest political news from The Post and Courier in your inbox. Email

Sign Up!

"It’s something that is neither unexpected nor unwarranted given that S.C. Republican party broke its own bylaws," Sanford said by phone.

Sanford also said the recent impeachment inquiry into the president only amplifies the potential need to reinstating a Republican presidential primary.

"The idea of states in essence locking down the future, even though they don’t know what somebody’s candidacy will look like is, at a minimum, a bit premature and, at maximum, politically reckless or dangerous," he said.

The campaign manager for Joe Walsh, the former Illinois-congressman-turned-radio-host, told The Post and Courier they support the legal effort.

"We wish the case the best of luck. We imagine some very interesting things will unveil themselves in this process, like what kinds of communications occurred between the Trump campaign and the state party or between the RNC and the state party. We’ll be watching from the sidelines," said Lucy Caldwell, Walsh's campaign manager.

Attempts to reach the campaign of former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld for comment were not immediately returned.

Weld co-authored a Sept. 13 Washington Post op-ed with Walsh and Sanford in September, in which they wrote, "Each of us believes we can best lead the party. So does the incumbent. Let us each take our case to the public."

The lawsuit is seeking a jury trial to address the matter.

Check back for updates to this developing story.