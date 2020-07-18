You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
top story

South Carolina remembers civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis of Georgia, who passed Friday

  • Updated
58d9c5caf1fd4.image.jpg
Buy Now

U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, left, listens to fellow Rep. John Lewis before the start of the Charleston NAACP convention at the Charleston Area Convention Center in 2005. File/Staff

South Carolinians reacted with sorrow at the passing of civil right icon John Lewis, remembering him as a pioneer who took an early and courageous path in the face of threats and danger.

"The country lost a hero last night," said U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn. "The movement lost an icon. And I lost a personal friend. But I do believe that as the sun set on John Lewis’s life last night, the sun rises on a movement that will never die."

Congress Voting Rights (copy)
Buy Now

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., left, and Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., right, listen as civil rights leader Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., speaks at an event before the passage of the Voting Rights Advancement Act to eliminate potential state and local voter suppression laws, at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. File/J. Scott Applewhite/AP

U.S. Sen. Tim Scott added "one of the great honors of my life was co-chairing the trip to Selma and the Edmund Pettus Bridge with John, on the anniversary of Bloody Sunday. He was a giant among men; his life and legacy will continue to serve as an example for the generations to come."

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Jaime Harrison said just being in Lewis' presence was to step back into another time.

"As a congressional staffer, I would often go into the office of Congressman John Lewis and sit on his couch, enamored by the history hanging on his walls," he said. "It was like working in a museum. I am grateful to have known him, to learn from him, to be mentored by him, but most importantly to have been his friend."

58360856f1971.image.jpg
Buy Now

Jim Clyburn, left, presents fellow U.S. Rep. John Lewis of Georgia a Harvey Gantt Triumph Award at the 41st Annual Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. - Tri-County Ecumenical Service in 2013 at Morris Street Baptist Church. File/Staff

Lewis died Friday at age 80. A cause was not immediately announced but in December 2019 he disclosed he had been diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer.

He was was the youngest and last survivor of the Big Six civil rights activists, a group led by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

Sign up for updates!

Get the latest political news from The Post and Courier in your inbox.


Lewis made more than one trip to Charleston and South Carolina during his career. One recent stop was in August 2007. Lewis visited Charleston to pick up an elaborate iron bench commemorating civil rights activist Rosa Parks refusing to give up her bus seat in 1955.

The work, a creation representing patience and perseverance, was made by renowned local blacksmith Philip Simmons and a collection of other master craftsmen.

"It is my hope and my prayer that this 'Seat of Defiance' would inspire other people who have an opportunity to view it," Lewis said at the send-off party hosted by the Philip Simmons Foundation.

Lewis planned to donate the iron bench to the National Museum of African American History & Culture, the recently opened museum in Washington that he worked to make happen. The Penn Center on St. Helena Island commissioned the project.

58361a5cf1954.image.jpg
Buy Now

The Faith and Politics Institute's civil rights trip to Charleston brought people to a Palm Sunday service at Emanuel AME Church. Seen in the third row from the front, from left are Emily Clyburn; Assistant U.S. House Democratic Leader Jim Clyburn, D-S.C.; U.S. Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga.; U.S. Rep. Will Hurd, R-Texas; the mother of U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C.; and Scott. Directly in front of them are state Reps. Marlon Kimpson and Jenny Horne. File/Staff

The back of the bench features an outline of a bus that has "1955" written on its side. The seat has five wooden slats, and the words "Seat of Defiance" were burned onto the middle slat.

After the ceremony, Lewis and Simmons sat together on the bench to take pictures. Simmons died in 2009.

Check back with this developing story.

  

Reach Schuyler Kropf at 843-937-5551. Follow him on Twitter at @skropf47.

Tags

Political Editor

Schuyler Kropf is The Post and Courier political editor. He has covered every major political race in South Carolina dating to 1988, including for U.S. Senate, governorship, the Statehouse and Republican and Democratic presidential primaries.

Adam Parker has covered many beats and topics for The Post and Courier, including race in America, religion, and the arts. He is the author of "Outside Agitator: The Civil Rights Struggle of Cleveland Sellers Jr.," published by Hub City Press.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Free Times Breaking News