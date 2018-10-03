COLUMBIA — South Carolina ETV and The Post and Courier announced Wednesday that they will co-host three governor election debates this month.
Republican Gov. Henry McMaster and Democratic state Rep. James Smith will face off in two debates, while their running mates, Republican business owner Pamela Evette and Democratic state Rep. Mandy Powers Norrell, will meet in one.
The governor debates are taking place on Oct. 17 at the Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center in Florence and on Oct. 25 at the Greenville Technical College Technical Resource Center Auditorium in Greenville.
The lieutenant governor debate will air on Oct. 29 from the S.C.ETV studios in Columbia.
ETV and S.C. Public Radio will air and livestream all three debates that start at 7 p.m.
These are the only debates ahead of the Nov. 6 election that will include McMaster, who was promoted from lieutenant governor in January 2017 after Nikki Haley's confirmation as United Nations ambassador. This is McMaster's seventh race for statewide office over the past three decades. He was state attorney general from 2003 to 2011.
Smith, a state lawmaker for more than two decades, is trying to become the first Democrat to win the governor's race in 20 years. During his first bid for statewide office, he has emphasized his service in the National Guard, including a combat deployment to Afghanistan.
Both candidates for governor are attorneys who live in downtown Columbia.
The lieutenant governor hopefuls hail from northern areas of the state. Evette is a political newcomer who owns a human resources and payroll firm in Travelers Rest, while Norrell is a Lancaster attorney who has spent six years in the Statehouse.
This is the first year that governor and lieutenant governor candidates are running on the same ticket in South Carolina, a change approved by voters. They were elected separately in the past.
Charles Bierbauer, a former longtime CNN correspondent and dean of the University of South Carolina College of Information and Communications, and Andy Shain, The Post and Courier's Columbia bureau chief, will moderate the debates.