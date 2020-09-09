Some students without high-speed internet will get their assignments through SCETV signals

COLUMBIA — South Carolina will soon use TV signals to enable students without high-speed internet to get and complete their virtual assignments at home, officials announced Wednesday.

The pilot program launching next month will initially benefit several thousand students in three districts: Fairfield and Jasper counties and York 1, said state Superintendent Molly Spearman.

"We're taking the school house to the child," Gov. Henry McMaster said at a joint announcement with Spearman and South Carolina Educational Television officials.

The technology, called datacasting, will use the state's public airwaves to transmit encrypted data to the computers of students who either didn't qualify for taxpayer-paid mobile hotspots or live in an area where the cellphone signal is too weak for the WiFi device to do much good.

Nearly 89,000 of those hot spots, bought with federal coronavirus aid, went to households of K-12 students poor enough to qualify. By Tuesday, all 81 of South Carolina's school districts had started the school year, mostly with a mix of in-person and online learning. But how many students statewide still lack the ability to access their schoolwork at home remains unclear.

Officials call the SCETV transmissions another short-term solution in bridging South Carolina's digital divide until broadband is extended to every community.

"This is a piece of the puzzle that's vital at this particular time," said Sen. Thomas Alexander, R-Walhalla.

The $3.5 million project is funded through a combination of federal and state taxes, with 63 percent coming from a federal grant awarded to the state's education agency in July and the rest paid through an account the Legislature created in May for COVID-19-related expenses.

The transmissions are one-way, meaning students can't send completed work to their teacher. Students in a hybrid schedule can turn in their work on their next day back in the classroom. For those in online-only classes, options include traveling to a place with working WiFi. School buses equipped with WiFi will also periodically roll into neighborhoods where students lack transportation.

"We won't leave a child stranded," Spearman said.

Datacasting is the same technology that's been used for more than a decade to send encrypted data to first responders during an emergency. But it's never been used before for public education purposes, said Anthony Padgett, SCETV's president and CEO.

The project will be expanded over this school year, but there's no timeline for taking it statewide.

Which districts are added next depends on a variety of factors, including poverty and internet accessibility rates, officials said.