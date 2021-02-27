Some SC lawmakers think it's time to allow more money in state campaigns, not less

COLUMBIA — At a time when the public mood says there's too much money in politics, some Statehouse lawmakers think it's time to push the donation ceiling higher.

Three House Republicans are behind an effort to double the donation limit a private citizen can give to their favorite politician, be they a candidate for governor, sheriff, the Legislature or something else.

State Rep. B. Newton, R-Lancaster, the lead sponsor, said the issue comes down to inflation and the fact that South Carolina's legislative districts — particularly the suburbs — have seen a population explosion in recent years.

That's made it much more expensive to get their messaging out under the current donation cap of $1,000 a person.

"The districts have been getting bigger for the last couple decades but this hard number ($1,000 per local candidate) has not," Newton told Palmetto Politics. "And so while you have more voters to reach, you also have the same cap per donation."

The current donor limits were last increased in 1992 in the post-Operation Lost Trust period, a reference to the FBI's undercover sting of Statehouse lawmakers that was fed by bribes tied to a parimutuel betting bill.

Nearly 30 politicians and other figures were busted.

Under Newton's House Bill 3197, candidates for statewide office (including governor and the constitutional offices) would see their individual donation limit go to $7,000 per person, up from the current $3,500.

All other offices would see their limit raised to $2,000 per donor, up from $1,000.

"That hard cap of $1,000 is getting less and less buying power every year," said Newton, who is sponsoring the effort along with Reps. Sandy McGarry, R-Lancaster, and Micah Caskey, R-West Columbia.

Is more money needed in politics? Newton is among those who considers campaign cash a recognized form of free speech, so in his view, yes.

Some also say raising the cap could actually help clean up one of the more controversial aspects of campaigning the state: unregulated third-party groups that can throw bottomless sums of money into election season.

South Carolina is known for its weak campaign finance laws where people who give directly to candidates are subject to state contribution limits, whereas shielded issue-oriented groups are not.

Republican political consultant Walter Whetsell reasoned that if a responsible donor could give more to a candidate than the current limit, their check becomes money which is reported in the open, instead of going to the so-called "dark money" groups.

Interviews with the heads of the state's two major political parties show that the idea of increasing the spending limits is something they could get behind — it's been almost 30 years since the caps were addressed.

"We're not opposed to it," state GOP Chairman Drew McKissick said.

State Democratic Party Chairman Trav Robertson said he isn't against raising the limits, but had concerns about making the playing field as "equitable" as possible.

For instance, he noted, a woman of color, in his experience, faces 10 times the difficulty in raising money than a White male does.

Newton's bill is in the legislative stream but has yet to be scheduled for a hearing. He thinks that even with reapportionment coming up this year, the new districts will still be large enough that the campaign limits are out of skew with today's costs and the state's growth.

"It does cost more to run races," he said.