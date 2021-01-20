Some parents to be added to SC's initial phase for getting COVID vaccine

COLUMBIA — Parents of children with severe disabilities are being added to South Carolina's COVID-19 vaccine eligibility list, but actually getting an appointment could be difficult.
The state's public health agency will announce Wednesday that parents who care for medically fragile children now qualify for a shot as part of Phase 1A, said Dr. Linda Bell, the state's chief epidemiologist.
It's estimated that will add roughly 3,000 people statewide to the state's first phase, she said.
That does not refer to parents of children with chronic ailments like asthma or diabetes.
