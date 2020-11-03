Some elections make history. SC voters ended 2020’s anxious contest living in it.

Some elections are about making history. 2020's was about feeling it.

There is no shortage of history echoing through 2020, a year that has tested Americans like few in modern history, piling crisis onto crisis and pairing pandemic-induced social isolation with a deeply fractured political landscape.

Voters of both parties carried to the ballot box an unsettled mix of anxiety about the direction of the country and the possibility of disruption at the polls, and optimism that the end of a tense campaign might bring calm.

The nation's worst fears of a disrupted presidential election did not bear out in South Carolina. Voting was mostly smooth around the state, with sporadic problems, like a power outage that held up voting at one Richland County polling place and difficulty scanning absentee ballots in Dorchester County that slowed the final count. In the Charleston area, weeks of record-setting early voting were followed by shorter-than-usual lines on Election Day.

If past elections drew voters to the polls with hope or a feeling of civic duty, this one brought out supporters of both President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden with a sense of urgency, to steer the history weighing on the year.

Durelle Taylor, 35, first voted in 2008, energized by the possibility of electing the nation's first Black president. This year, he voted so he could look back on 2020 knowing he did what he could: "That was more of a celebration at the time. This one is more of like, I honestly feel an obligation," he said after casting his ballot at Royal Missionary Baptist Church in North Charleston.

At A.C. Corcoran Elementary School, in the suburban upper end of Charleston County, Rick Walls recalled watching election results as a child with his parents, who often voted on different sides. Back then, elections felt like friendlier competition. "This year, it seems completely different. It seems a lot more serious," he said.

Echoes of history

America has become accustomed to calling the 2020 election unprecedented. But in truth, the components of America's anxious pandemic election have examples in history. It's the combination that sets this year apart.

There have been elections in pandemics before, just as there have been elections in the midst of uprisings for racial justice, elections shaded by the prospect of civil unrest, and elections that both sides see as a dire turning point for the nation.

2020 is a little like 1918, but with elections in South Carolina that have been hard-fought. Or like 1968, but with a public health crisis and a deeply damaged economy.

It’s a year that has earned its place among those trying moments. It has seen a quarter-million Americans dead from a once-in-a-century pandemic virus, which triggered the most abrupt surge in unemployment ever, kept people isolated from their families and friends for months on end, and happened to coincide with massive wildfires on one coast and an unending parade of hurricanes on the other.

It's a year that has been so bleak at times that it has tempted Americans to ask what would come next. All the while, Election Day has loomed on the calendar, forcing them to wonder if other tense moments might echo through this one.

The run-up to the election raised the prospect of a repeat of 2000, when the Supreme Court effectively sealed the result of a presidential election that was too close to call and mired in contested ballots.

In advance of Election Day 2020, the high court ordered changes to multiple states’ absentee voting procedures, including South Carolina’s, raising fears of voter confusion or contested ballots. The court ruled that South Carolina could require voters to have a witness sign their mail-in ballot; at least 2,500 ballots were later disqualified for lacking the extra signature.

And it raised fears of armed groups interfering with the vote, which has its own precedent, like in 1876, when the Red Shirts, politically motivated paramilitary groups, intimidated Black voters in South Carolina and flipped control of the governor’s mansion.

In South Carolina, such interference did not materialize on Election Day. But the possibility hung over the run-up to the vote. Days before the Tuesday election, federal authorities disclosed that members of a militia group that plotted to kidnap the governor of Michigan had also talked about targeting South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster.

Weeks before the election, officials in Columbia felt it necessary to proclaim that they wouldn’t tolerate voter intimidation, a statement extraordinary only in that it needed to be said at all.

“This election is different than previous elections,” Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin said at the October event, vowing to protect his city’s right to vote.

Moments earlier, he’d called to the other dark years now echoing through this one, saying 2020 contained “the greatest pandemic since 1918, the greatest economic disruption in an election year since 1932 and the greatest social unrest around systemic issues of inequity and race since 1968.”

But 2020 had something that those years didn’t: A close election in South Carolina.

2020’s obvious parallel is 1918, the last time a pandemic took so many lives in America. (Pandemic flus in the 1950s, 1968 and 2009 killed far fewer people.) But to read news coverage of the time, you could miss the midterm elections that happened that November.

South Carolina had a different, if similar, set of anxieties then. The state was under a quarantine order until the days before the election, one that banned public gatherings. Church leaders were eager to bring their congregations back to Sunday services. A newly renovated movie theater was waiting for its first patrons. Clemson’s football coach groused that his team was losing precious practice time. (The virus would have disrupted his plans regardless; he fell sick with the Spanish flu himself.)

But the elections were of little interest. Most of the state’s congressmen ran uncontested, so deep was the Democrats’ hold on state politics. The one candidate to challenge an incumbent was said to receive fewer than 100 votes; he was the rare Black man to seek elected office in the middle of a 30-year stretch when Congress had no Black members. Around the state, The News and Courier estimated, only about 20,000 ballots were cast.

Compare that to 2020: Twice that many ballots were cast in South Carolina on the first day of early voting. Many of them were for a Black man, Jaime Harrison, who raised more money than any other candidate for U.S. Senate in American history. If Harrison were elected, South Carolina would be the first state in the U.S. to be represented by two Black senators, along with Sen. Tim Scott, a Republican.

"I think that’s history in and of itself," said Michael Allen, a Mount Pleasant resident whose career has focused on preserving African American history. "I think this is an inflection point we are at as a country."

An earlier vote

The crush of early votes did not stop, fueled by anxiety about the coronavirus pandemic, the threat of interference on Election Day and the possibility of Post Office delays disqualifying their ballots.

The stream of ballots passed the previous record for absentee voting (503,000, set in 2016) two weeks before Election Day, then doubled it. On the eve of Nov. 3, it had topped 1.3 million. Well over a third of the state’s registered voters had cast ballots before the Election Day polls opened.

Long lines continued to snake out of polling places on the last Saturday on early voting. Voters in places like Greenville and Lexington had hoped to avoid Election Day issues and faced hours-long waits all the same.

In Lexington, Lora Kutz, a 54-year-old homemaker, feared that a mail-in ballot wouldn’t arrive in time to count, so she stood in line four hours, determined to keep her voting streak alive. She hasn’t missed an election since she turned 18, she said. “I think it's my job as a citizen to vote," Kutz said.

In Greenville, Clarence Parker slapped an “I Voted” sticker onto his sweatshirt after a four-hour wait of his own. He’d heard President Trump’s call for supporters to monitor polling sites and he said he wanted to avoid that potential drama on Tuesday. At County Square, he didn’t face issues. “Everybody was just coming to take part,” Parker said.

They did so in a voting process transformed by the COVID-19 pandemic. They tapped touchscreens with cotton swabs instead of their fingers. They waited in lines taped off in 6-foot increments, a reminder to maintain social distancing. Most wore masks, a new staple in Americans’ wardrobes.

Election Day itself brought more muted turnout, with pre-work lines that faded by mid-morning Tuesday. At many polling places, there were more taped-off spots for voters to wait than there were people to stand on them.

As voters came through in a slow but steady trickle, most shared one sentiment: an eagerness to be done with the election.

Near Park Circle, Jean Alley, 67, said she spent much of the lead-up to Election Day praying. After voting in so many previous elections that now seemed relatively low-stakes, she was nervous after casting her ballot for Biden.

In Goose Creek, Dana Miller said she was feeling better after voting to re-elect Trump than she had four years ago, but was ready to get the final results "so he can get on with his business," she said.

In North Charleston, Vincent Mitchell, 43, was tired of the stress and division this election had brought, tired of politics so fractious that he'd felt no choice but to block some old friends on Facebook. "I'm ready for it to be over. I couldn't wait for today to be here," he said.

A changed landscape

In Charleston County, the first wave of early voters queued up in a service hallway in the North Charleston Coliseum, past hockey players’ locker rooms and performers’ dressing rooms. The place had transformed since February, when one of the candidates at the top of the ballot, President Trump, held a rally there.

Trump visited North Charleston the night before South Carolina Democrats held their pivotal first-in-the-South primary.

The Trump rally and record turnout in the Democratic primary the next day made clear that the race for the White House would be hard-fought. The coliseum filled nearly all of its roughly 13,000 seats for the rally.

But then, the vote itself was a much bigger draw. Twice as many people cast ballots at the coliseum — about 27,000 as of Friday — as rallied inside it. By the end of last week, enough people voted at churches in Mount Pleasant and West Ashley to fill the coliseum, too. The main library in downtown Charleston came close.

So many people turned out that when Margaret A. Powell first came to Seacoast Church on Saturday, she decided not to stay. The line was wrapped around the building. She came back later, a few minutes before polls closed for the day, and she was upset to hear that she wouldn’t make the day’s cutoff.

“I saw something the other day that said ‘Vote like your future depends on it,’” Powell said. “I liked that. I think everyone is seeing how true that is now.”

She vowed to come back again.

Nathaniel Cary, Adam Benson, Thomas Novelly, Sara Coello and Tyler Fleming contributed to this report.