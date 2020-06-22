Some Charleston area voters have Democratic and Republican runoffs Tuesday

Charleston-area voters head to the polls Tuesday with four primary runoff elections to decide: three for Democrats and one for Republicans.

The races involve three seats in the Statehouse, and one for Charleston County Council. Polls are open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

For information on your polling place, go to SCVotes.org and look under the Voters tab for your precinct information.

If you did not previously vote in these races on June 9, you may still take part Tuesday. If you did take part, you must vote in the party preference as you did before.

Democratic runoffs

In the Democratic state House District 109 race, a runoff is set between James Johnson and Deon Tedder. Johnson had about 39 percent of the vote June 9; Tedder had nearly 36 percent.

The seat covers parts of North Charleston and Mount Pleasant.

In the Democratic state House District 115 race, the runoff is set between Carol Tempel, who had 38 percent of the vote, and Spencer Wetmore, who drew 34 percent.

The seat includes Kiawah Island, Folly Beach and most of James Island.

The Democrats also have a special primary at the same time for a candidate to fill the unexpired term of former House District 115 incumbent Peter McCoy. That's also a runoff between Tempel (38 percent) and Wetmore (34 percent).

Sign up for updates! Get the latest political news from The Post and Courier in your inbox. Email

Sign Up!

While the candidates involved are the same, the races represent two different terms of office. One is to pick the nominee to seek the remainder of McCoy’s unexpired term that goes until the end of 2020. That election is Aug. 11. The other is to win the party nomination going forward to Election Day in November, when a new two-year term is up.

One precinct change in the race is this: Stiles Point Elementary will replace the James Island Recreation Complex, which is the James Island 14 precinct.

In the Democrats’ Charleston County Council District 3 race, a runoff election is set between Rob Wehrman, who had 38 percent of the vote, and Jesse Williams, who had 34 percent.

The district includes part of the North Area, Charleston’s East Side and Mount Pleasant.

Republican runoff

In the GOP state House District 99 race, former Mount Pleasant Councilman Mark Smith finished in the lead with 34 percent of the vote, followed by David Herndon with 26 percent.

The seat covers a portion of Mount Pleasant but also spreads across Daniel Island and other parts of Berkeley County, including Hanahan.