A year out from the 2020 Democratic presidential primary in South Carolina, here's where the candidate field currently stands as of Feb. 17.

8 guaranteed ways to lose South Carolina

South Carolina is a quirky place. Just ask Laurin Manning, Barack Obama's S.C. director of political operations in 2008.

Manning was one of the first hires by the Obama campaign in South Carolina, and still lives in the Palmetto State.

Manning said she would urge potential presidential candidates to make a serious effort to learn about the state's culture, including tricky name pronunciations and the importance of manners in social settings. The details, she explained, will help set them apart from the already crowded field.

"Show people respect and bother to understand the nuances of this place," Manning said.

Ahead of what is expected to be a busy year of presidential candidate visits in South Carolina, Manning shares these eight slightly humorous — but somewhat serious — things to know about campaigning in South Carolina: