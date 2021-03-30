Slow left-lane drivers in SC could face punishment if lawmakers resolve differences

COLUMBIA — Signs urging slower traffic to move out of the left lane on highways could soon be posted — and drivers failing to heed them punished — if state House and Senate lawmakers can reach an agreement on specifics about the severity of the penalties.

The state Senate approved a bill on March 30 that would levy fines of $25, the same punishment as for not wearing a seatbelt, for drivers who hog the left lane on highways when they are not passing or overtaking other cars.

That's a less severe penalty than the one included in a similar bill the House passed earlier this month, which would slap left-lane slowpokes with a $200 fine and even up to 30 days in prison.

State Sen. Sean Bennett, who chaired the panel that made changes to the bill, said senators felt the House proposal was too harsh.

"As big as a problem as it is sometimes and frustrating as traffic can be, I don't think that we really want to send somebody to prison in order to affect their behavior on a driving violation," Bennett said.

The Senate bill would also only apply to highways with three or more lanes, whereas the House version included two-lane highways, as well.

Sign up for updates! Get the latest political news from The Post and Courier in your inbox. Email

Sign Up!

That change came at the recommendation of state transportation officials, who said that forcing all traffic to the right lane without a middle lane option would create a greater risk of crashes with merging drivers as they enter the highway.

State Rep. Jay West, who sponsored the stricter House version, said he expects they will be able to reach an agreement with the Senate on punishments.

After all, West said, the primary motivation for the legislation was to put more signs on the highways encouraging slower traffic to move right, which both the House and Senate bills would do.

"The biggest deal is to get people to understand that it's unsafe," said West, R-Belton. "Courtesy saves lives."

Similar proposals have been introduced for several years but failed to gain momentum in the Statehouse, including a bill last year that died when lawmakers wrapped up the session early due to the emergence of the coronavirus.