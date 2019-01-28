Thousands of federal employees in South Carolina are returning to work today — or with the anticipation of being paid for the first time in a month — following Friday's end of the shutdown.
At least 3,000 workers in the state were affected directly by the 35 day stand-off that ended Friday when President Donald Trump agreed to end his demand for border wall funding versus the Democratically controlled House's requirement to re-open the government.
About 800,000 federal workers were affected by the shutdown, along with many more from the private sector dependent on federal contracts.
The agreement struck Friday keeps the government running until Feb. 15 while both sides in Congress address the president's border security demands.
Here's a breakdown of what is happening this morning with some of the federal agencies involved that operate in the South Carolina.
Getting paid
While getting back pay for those who were made to work during the shutdown and for those who were made to stay home was never in doubt, it could be several days before money gets moving.
Most workers should be able to have their cash by the end of this week, former S.C. congressman and now acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said Sunday on CBS News' "Face the Nation."
"Some of them could be early this week," Mulvaney said. "Some of them may be later this week, but we hope that by the end of this week, all of the back pay will be made up and, of course, the next payroll will go out on time."
One of the hurdles is that the federal government has multiple payroll providers who will have to sort out and catch up on the workforce.
Federal employees missed two paychecks during the shutdown.
Charleston/SC airports
Air travel may start picking up in the state now that the fear of long lines at airports around the country is ebbing.
“Everybody is back to work today, and we are getting back to normal,” said Steven Corey, federal security director of Transportation Security Administration for South Carolina. “Everything’s good. We never saw much degradation anyway.”
He called moral good and said workers were glad the five-week partial government shutdown is over.
“One of the principle priorities now is to get our folks paid by the end of the week,” Corey said.
The head of Charleston International Airport thanked TSA agents for working without pay during the shutdown to maintain passenger flow and not disrupt flights leaving Charleston.
He said operations were running normally Monday and he expected travel to pick back up now that the shutdown is over.
“We have had a lower number of passengers than normal during January,” he said.
January is generally the slowest month of the year for the passenger traffic at Charleston International.
Fort Sumter National Monument
The fort re-opened to full visitation and staffing Sunday, along with nearby Fort Moultrie, and the Charles Pinckney National Historic Site in Mount Pleasant.
Employees "are happy to be back at work, serving the American people and welcoming visitors to their national parks," a news release said.
The park had been open on a limited basis since Fort Sumter Tours had been financing the opening of Fort Sumter and the Liberty Square Visitor Education Center since Jan. 15.
Public Affairs spokeswoman Dawn Davis said there no reports of damage or problems at the sites.
Coast Guard
Some 800 Charleston-area Coast Guard members returned to work Monday knowing they will soon get a paycheck after they worked unpaid during the government shutdown.
Sector spokesman Lt. J.B. Zorn said morale took a small hit locally during the shutdown, but is starting to creep back up.
"It was a stressful time for anyone, our Coast Guard families included," Zorn said. "We all want to get back to normal operations and doing the work we do. What we want to do is talk about the work the Coast Guard does, and not a government shutdown."
When exactly Coast Guard members will get paid is still being worked out, based on how quickly appropriations can be allocated.
Zorn said he's heard they will know details by the end of the week about when Coast Guard members will get paid since they are on a different schedule than most civilian federal workers.
The majority of the U.S. military falls under the Department of Defense, which was funded during the shutdown.
The Coast Guard, however, is part of the Department of Homeland Security, which was affected by the month-long standoff.
National Weather Service Charleston
The 22-person forecasting center in North Charleston was at full staff during the shutdown but they were working without pay.
The mood was positive Monday.
“I think we’re upbeat,” said meteorologist Mike Emlaw, with the National Weather Service office here, where staff showed up Monday to find their phone line down, apparently from a cut cable.
The office had begun the process of filing for back pay, Emlaw said.
Check back with this developing story.