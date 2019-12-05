COLUMBIA — The U.S. Senate voted to confirm Sherri Lydon as South Carolina's newest federal judge Thursday, creating a vacancy in her previous post as the state's top federal prosecutor.

The bipartisan 76-13 vote capped a swift rise for Lydon over the past few years. She had previously been unanimously confirmed as South Carolina's U.S. attorney in May 2018.

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham said he was "very pleased" to see Lydon confirmed for her latest role in a bipartisan vote.

“She is one of our state’s most talented lawyers and has served us well as U.S. Attorney for South Carolina," said Graham, R-S.C. "She enjoys broad support from the South Carolina legal community. I know she will be fair to all who come before her in court and will make our state proud in the years to come.”

First Assistant U.S. Attorney Lance Crick is now in line to become the acting U.S. attorney for South Carolina until a new appointee is nominated and confirmed.

Another speculative contender for the next U.S. attorney nominee is S.C. House Judiciary Chairman Peter McCoy, R-Charleston, who was a finalist for the job last time before Lydon was picked.

Prior to becoming U.S. attorney, Lydon was the founder of the Lydon Law Firm in Columbia, which specializes in white-collar criminal defense and public corruption and health care fraud cases.

She began her legal career at Nexsen Pruet and previously served as an assistant U.S. attorney for the District of South Carolina.

As a federal prosecutor, she worked on public corruption, drug and fraud cases including the Operation Lost Trust probe of Statehouse sting in the early 1990s.

Lydon earned a bachelor’s degree from Clemson University and her law degree from the University of South Carolina School. In 2014, she was appointed to the state Ethics Commission by then-Gov. Nikki Haley.