Sheriff Lott pledges that rioters caught on camera in Columbia will get arrested

COLUMBIA — Peaceful protests are being hijacked by people "hellbent on destroying Columbia," and officers will not tolerate any more destruction, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said Monday.

Lott pledged that anyone caught on camera rioting and looting in Columbia will be arrested.

More than 50 people were arrested over the weekend after demonstrations for justice following the May 25 death of an unarmed black man in Minneapolis in police custody turned violent. Most arrested so far are charged with breaking the capital city's emergency 6 p.m. curfew.

Lott said officers are reviewing video footage and social media posts to identify those committing crimes.

"That's coming," Lott said about their arrests. "I guarantee you everybody who’s done something — everybody who threw a rock, everybody who burned a car, everybody who stole something or vandalized — there are lots of pictures out there. … Everybody’s going to be held accountable. Nobody’s going to get a free ride."

Lott attended Saturday's protest at the Statehouse and walked with demonstrators to the Columbia police department, where he addressed the crowd. He noted he felt so comfortable, he walked without an escort and nonchalantly held a cup as he spoke.

"There was no violence there, nothing bad whatsoever," he said of the Statehouse gathering. "That's what Columbia expected. That's what the Columbia people did. They came together and made their voices heard."

But then the peaceful protesters left, he said, leaving behind mostly people intent on causing mayhem.

He said it was beginning to play out again Sunday, with a peaceful protest at the Statehouse, before people marched a winding route toward the back of the Columbia police department, which Lott believes antagonizers wanted to destroy. But they met a line of officers instead, who fired tear gas and dispersed the crowd.

Lott said the tear gas was dispersed after officers, him included, were hit with rocks and bottles.

Lott showed a photo of a pistol with 70 rounds of ammunition, as well as a drum magazine attachment that can fire 30 rounds without reloading. Lott said they were found Sunday in the backpack of a 19-year-old St. Matthews man, who has been charged with unlawfully carrying a gun.

"That’s death and destruction right there, and that’s what we’re dealing with," Lott said. "How is that a peaceful protest? What has that got to do with changing the system in bringing justice?"

Lott said he supports those protesting the "totally unnecessary" death of George Floyd, the Minnesota man who died as an officer pinned him on the ground, with a knee on his neck, for nearly 9 minutes.

"That wasn't police work," Lott said.

"The good people there, we’re supportive and I’m with them," he said, then pointed to the confiscated gun. "People like this carrying weapons like this, hellbent on destroying Columbia, is not what we’re going to allow to happen and we put a stop to it. And we’re going to continue to put a stop to it."

He accused outside groups of instigating the violence, noting five of those arrested so far came from outside South Carolina, including two from neighboring North Carolina and one each from Georgia, New York and Virginia.

Lott said he didn't want to identify and give credit to any particular organization. He did not have a breakdown of those arrested and their crimes, saying that's still being compiled and coordinated with Columbia police and other law enforcement agencies.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.