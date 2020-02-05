Sexual assault kits would be tracked, catalogued under SC proposal

COLUMBIA — In South Carolina, where hundreds of unprocessed sexual assault kits languish in storage, stories like Kira Hendricks’ are far too common.

After she was raped in 2017, Hendricks submitted to a forensic examination, hoping the collected samples would result in a prosecution. But the case was dropped for a lack of evidence without Hendricks’ kit being tested, she told senators Wednesday.

That "told me I didn’t matter, and I started to believe it,” she said.

In 2018, the State Law Enforcement Division estimated at least 1,800 such kits were awaiting processing statewide, leaving victims seeking closure and assailants avoiding punishment. Beyond SLED, there are four other accredited DNA laboratories in the state.

A proposal advancing in the Senate could remove uncertainty about the kits' status by requiring SLED to implement a tracking system by this summer.

“It is something that is long overdue, not just in South Carolina but across the country,” said its sponsor, state Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, D-Orangeburg. “This bill will give some sense of peace to victims of sexual assault, who up to this point have not had a real good idea of where the rape evidence kit is.”

The legislation, approved unanimously in the House last year, advanced Wednesday to the full Senate Judiciary Committee.

The kits would be affixed with bar codes that can be followed in real time, allowing victims, law enforcement, counselors and anybody else with the information to track their progress through the system.

“The cost of this system is minimal given the return on investment that is invaluable. It we can track the origin of a piece of fruit from the vine to the kitchen table, we should certainly be able to track rape kits in South Carolina,” said Jamika Nedwards, crisis director at Greenville-based Julie Valentine Center. “We know that when we track and test kits, not only does this helps victims, but it helps the entire criminal justice system.”

Todd Hughey, director of SLED’s forensic services laboratory, said the agency processes more than half of the roughly 800 sexual assault kits it receives annually from hospitals and law enforcement agencies. The backlog is due to a lack of manpower, he said.

Sign up for updates! Get the latest political news from The Post and Courier in your inbox. Email

Sign Up!

The agency has 13 analysts total to evaluate forensic evidence for all violent crimes. Priorities for processing include cases involving children, he said.

SLED has repeatedly asked lawmakers for money to hire additional analysts. This year's request asks for nine additional technicians, including three specifically for DNA casework.

Hendricks introduced herself as “case number 17-044971” and said allowing kits to be monitored would bring solace to victims of sexual assault.

“Passing this bill will show survivors that they are seen and they matter. It shows us that we can trust law enforcement and it can empower us for the future,” she said.

State Sen. Katrina Shealy, R-Lexington, was among those who supported not only the law, but also Hendricks herself.

“You are not a number. You are Kira. Just remember that, and we will remember that too,” Shealy said.