COLUMBIA — A Senate panel is set to strike a students' list of "rights" and an advisory committee that teachers oppose from a massive bill aimed at transforming South Carolina's public education system.
Senate Education Chairman Greg Hembree called the nine-point Student Bill of Rights "feel good language" that, while meant to be a mission statement, could invite a lawsuit.
That section in House Speaker Jay Lucas' 84-page proposal is designed to set the policy that students’ needs should drive all adult decisions regarding public education, from the Statehouse to the district office to the classroom. It says all students deserve highly qualified teachers, excellent leadership at all levels and a system that "puts their success first."
But Hembree said Wednesday it's impossible to stop with students, as teachers, bus drivers, board members and everyone else in the system would want their own list. Indeed, a House panel inserted a Teacher Bill of Rights in the legislation last week at teachers' request.
"There's really no end to it," said Hembree, R-North Myrtle Beach. "When you say someone has a 'bill of rights,' it implies there is an actionable right, that it’s not just a goal or aspiration. It may grow into something some crafty plaintiffs lawyer, like me, can turn into a lawsuit."
The Senate panel also proposes removing the section creating the Zero to Twenty Committee that teachers' groups adamantly oppose as unnecessarily growing bureaucracy.
The committee created in the bill is supposed to make sure the state's various education regulatory agencies for preschool through college work in concert to prepare students for the work world. The bill tasks the committee with monitoring employers' needs from graduates, setting performance goals for students and reporting annually to lawmakers on where the state’s failing in those goals.
Teachers fear it will end up being another government entity telling them what to do, while the bill's sponsors insist it's aimed only at ending the communication failures and squabbles that stymie progress.
"They have no oversight and they have no authority in any way except to bring back recommendations," said House Education Chairwoman Rita Allison, R-Lyman. "This committee would break down those silos ... meshing education and workforce together. It brings all of those people together."
But even some who agree with the intent doubt creating another politically appointed committee is the way to go about it.
The proposed Senate amendment would still require an annual report but assign the task to an existing committee of legislators, educators and business leaders created several years ago to oversee efforts to tie high school offerings to the modern work world.
The Senate panel is reviewing Lucas' bill section-by-section and proposing amendments as they go.
The full House Education Committee is expected later Wednesday to advance its separately amended version to the full House floor.
"This is an opportunity to really move education forward," Allison said in her opening remarks. "This is the first time in many years where the winds seem to all be blowing in the same direction. We need to make sure we have a quality education in this state for all children."
