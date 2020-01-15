COLUMBIA — A routine campaign email turned into a teaching moment on race for a South Carolina senator.

Columbia Democrat Mia McLeod posted on social media a screenshot of a constituent's email that referred to her by using a racial epithet and expletive. The constituent was responding to her "save the date" invitation to a Jan. 28 fundraiser.

“I was a bit taken aback, but not totally shocked,” McLeod, who is black, told The Post and Courier on Wednesday.

The three-word response, written in all caps with three exclamation marks, was sent Monday from a Yahoo email address connected to a name that includes the photograph of a white man. The same picture appears on a LinkedIn page attached to a contractor.

“Don’t think racism is alive & well in SC? Check out this guy’s reply to my Fundraiser evite,” McLeod wrote on Twitter and included a frowning face emoji.

The Post and Courier was unable to reach the man for comment despite calling several possible phone numbers and sending an email.

After McLeod posted the screenshot, support quickly poured in, with hundreds of people condemning the email. Among them were South Carolina Democratic Party Chairman Trav Robertson and state Rep. Gary Clary, R-Clemson, who called it "sickening."

"I was more shocked at the overwhelming number of people who were willing to support me and tell me that it was wrong," McLeod said.

McLeod said she's received racist emails and messages before. She decided to go public as a way of sparking dialogue.

"I thought it was important to share, because I talk about race a lot in this state, and it’s one of those very sensitive and personal issues that people don’t want to talk about," McLeod said. "It still shows in the state, it's not something that we want to address."

McLeod said she gets accused of "playing the race card," but the email shows the level of racial hatred that still exists.

“Where the line gets a little blurred is where race impacts policy, and it does a lot in this state,” McLeod said. "I get accused of doing those kinds of things, and really I'm just trying to enlighten and engage."

McLeod filed a bill last month that would make it a felony to hurt or attempt to injure someone because of "actual or perceived race, color, religion, sexual orientation, or national origin." A conviction could add 10 years in prison to a sentence.

South Carolina is among four states without a hate crime law.

McLeod also supports hate crime legislation in the House. A bill advanced last May to the House Judiciary Committee could result in a 15-year sentence and $10,000 fine. Another bill pre-filed in November would increase prison sentences for people who choose their victims solely because of their race, religion or sexual orientation.