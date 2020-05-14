Senate panel advances Peter McCoy's nomination for U.S. Attorney of South Carolina

South Carolina's acting U.S. Attorney Peter McCoy is now one step closer to holding the state's top federal prosecutor job outright.

The 22-member Senate Judiciary Committee, which is chaired by U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., voted Thursday to advance McCoy's nomination to the full U.S. Senate.

The panel approved McCoy, a Charleston Republican and former state lawmaker, by voice vote.

No objections were recorded.

McCoy was not immediately available for comment after senators voted Thursday morning.

McCoy did not appear before the committee for questioning since the meeting is what is known as a "mark-up," where lawmakers decide whether to advance a nominee or specific piece of legislation to the floor.

It is unclear how soon the full Senate will be take up McCoy's confirmation, as the schedule is set by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

President Donald Trump nominated McCoy for the state's top federal prosecutor job on Feb. 24.

If McCoy is confirmed, he will be the chief federal law enforcement officer responsible for federal criminal prosecutions and civil litigation involving the United States in the District of South Carolina.

The post would also effectively put a high-profile cases under McCoy's purview: The recent death penalty appeal filed by by convicted Emanuel AME Church shooter Dylann Roof.

McCoy will also supervise an office of approximately 62 assistant U.S. attorneys, 75 support staff and 18 contract support staff, according to a release from the Department of Justice.

Already, he's getting a taste of the job. Attorney General William Barr appointed McCoy interim U.S. attorney for South Carolina on March 30.

Before he was sworn in, McCoy, a James Island Republican, resigned from his legislative post after a decade in the South Carolina House of Representatives where he most recently served as chairman of the powerful House Judiciary Committee.

In written responses to U.S. Sen. Diane Feinstein, D-Calif., about his selection process, McCoy affirmed his long-held interest in the U.S. attorney job.

"Following the 2016 General Election, I expressed interest to both Senators Graham and Tim Scott regarding the U.S. Attorney position," McCoy wrote, noting he met with both of South Carolina's senators in Washington about the position as early as May 2017.

Feinstein asked McCoy if he had any conversations about his loyalty to President Trump during the process that led to his nomination. McCoy said he did not.

"I have had no discussions with anyone about my loyalty to President Trump or Attorney General Barr. My only loyalty is to support and uphold the Constitution and to the people of the United States of America."

McCoy was previously a partner at McCoy & Stokes LLC in Charleston where his practice focused on criminal defense in both state and federal courts, as well as family, personal injury and probate law.

McCoy was one of 10 nominees the Senate Judiciary Committee considered to advance to the full Senate.

The meeting lasted less than 30 minutes.