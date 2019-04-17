COLUMBIA — Senators insisted Wednesday on giving new teachers a bigger pay bump, rejecting arguments to spread the money out so that all K-12 teachers get a 5 percent cost-of-living increase.
Senators voted 30-15 to maintain spending $159 million to give teachers with fewer than five years of experience up to a 10 percent salary boost, while guaranteeing a 4 percent cost-of-living increase to all other teachers.
Senate Education Chairman Greg Hembree argued that's not fair to veteran teachers and will lead to resentment of the new teachers who need their guidance.
"There will be two classes of teachers in our schools. There will be teachers who got the big raise and there will be teachers disgruntled and disappointed," said the North Myrtle Beach Republican. "We'll have created a division. Those will be the conversations in teachers' lounges across the state."
Rather than stem the growing teacher shortage crisis, the split percentages will backfire, he said.
But Sen. Vincent Sheheen, D-Camden, countered the plan intentionally invests heaviest in young teachers most likely to bail on the profession.
Of the 5,300 teachers who left South Carolina's public school classrooms last year, 35 percent of them had five years experience or less. When excluding retirees, that number jumps to 48 percent of departures, according to the state Center for Recruitment Retention and Advancement.
Hembree's proposal would have required pushing the minimum salary for first-year teachers down to $33,600, instead of $35,000 as called for in the budget plan.
Leveling out the percentage also means the actual dollar amount of the raise for new teachers, many of whom work two or three jobs to pay bills, would be much smaller than for veteran teachers already making tens of thousands of dollars more. It would also require local school districts to come up with more money from local property taxes to cover the flat percentage and disproportionately hurt rural districts that can least afford to give teachers more than the state-mandated minimum, Sheheen said.
"We all know we're losing teachers in the first four years," he said. "I believe to help the system and help our kids, we need to front-end these teachers."
Senators spent hours debating Hembree's proposal in the opening day of debate on the $9 billion spending plan for state taxes advanced by the Senate Finance Committee. The $159 million for teachers' pay raises mimics what the House approved last month in its budget plan.
Legislative leaders in both chambers pledge their goal is to phase in a 10 percent cost-of-living raise for all teachers over several years.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.