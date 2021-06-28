Sen. Tim Scott kicks off 2022 SC reelection campaign as strong favorite

NORTH CHARLESTON — U.S. Sen. Tim Scott kicked off his 2022 reelection campaign June 28, launching what the South Carolina Republican has said will be his final bid for the office he has held for the past eight years.

In remarks to a few hundred supporters in his hometown of North Charleston, Scott cheered the administration of former President Donald Trump and said he is hopeful Republicans can build on Trump's conservative policies if they reclaim the Senate majority in 2022.

"Sometimes you've got to go back to the future, and that's a future I want to go back to," Scott said.

In a solidly Republican state where Scott's senior colleague, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, won reelection by 10 percentage points in 2020 despite his Democratic opponent breaking fundraising records, Scott will enter the 2022 race as the heavy favorite.

Two Democrats have announced plans to challenge Scott so far: state Rep. Krystle Matthews of Ladson and Spartanburg County Democratic Party Chairwoman Angela Geter.

Scott has long said the 2022 race would be his last run for the U.S. Senate, a commitment he reiterated June 28.

He was first appointed to the office by then-Gov. Nikki Haley after Jim DeMint retired in 2012 and then won the seat in a 2014 special election. He then cruised to reelection in 2016. But he said early in his tenure that he favors term limits and would impose one on himself.

Sign up for updates! Get the latest political news from The Post and Courier in your inbox. Email

Sign Up!

A launch video for Scott's campaign featured an array of top GOP politicians offering support for him, including former Vice President Mike Pence, U.S. Sens. Lindsey Graham and Ted Cruz, former Gov. Nikki Haley, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, much of the South Carolina congressional delegation and Statehouse leaders.

As the only Black Republican in the Senate, Scott has established himself as one of the party's main voices on racial issues and has risen to national prominence in recent years.

Last year, Scott delivered a keynote speech at the Republican National Convention, and then months later was tapped to give the party's response to President Joe Biden's first address to Congress.

That platform has prompted speculation that Scott could end up running for president in 2024 or at some point in the future.

Asked if that was something he could consider, Scott said June 28 that he's focused for now on running for Senate. Pressed on whether he would commit to serving out the full six-year term if he wins reelection, Scott said, "I commit to serving the people of South Carolina without any question."

While Scott largely aligned himself with Trump, he also chastised him at times for what he described as racial insensitivity. Over the past few months, Scott has taken the lead on working with Democrats to reach a compromise on police reform.

After the North Charleston event, Scott headed to Columbia for a campaign rally there.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.