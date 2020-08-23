Sen. Tim Scott and former SC governor Nikki Haley will give speeches at RNC Monday night

South Carolina politicians will take the spotlight of the virtual Republican National Convention on Monday night with scheduled speeches from U.S. Sen. Tim Scott and former U.N. Ambassador and Gov. Nikki Haley.

Their speeches confirm the two South Carolinians' high-profile status in the Republican Party.

Speculations that Haley will be a presidential candidate in 2024 continue to grow. Scott, the lone African-American Republican in the Senate, is often praised by President Donald Trump and the GOP while also managing to criticize the commander in chief for offensive comments.

A small number of Republican leaders will be present in Charlotte, but the majority of the convention will be online with a series of videos.

The theme of the GOP convention is "Honoring the Great American Story." Every night will feature speeches from political leaders and "everyday Americans whose stories are filled with hope and patriotism," according to Trump's campaign.

Monday's theme is "Land of Promise" and will feature a full slate of up-and-comers in the party. Alongside Haley and Scott will also be U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel and Donald Trump Jr., according to a campaign news release.

Monday will also include a slate of political rabble-rousers who have gained traction online and in the news. Mark and Patricia McCloskey are on the docket. The St. Louis couple is facing felony charges for brandishing their guns at Black Lives Matter protesters outside their home. Also, popular YouTube star and founder of Turning Point USA Charlie Kirk will appear.

Scott will give the closing address of the night, according to The Associated Press. A spokesman for the senator did not immediately return a request for comment.

During the day on Monday, a maximum of 336 delegates will convene in Charlotte and conduct a roll-call vote to renominate Trump and Vice President Mike Pence for the Republican Party's presidential ticket.

This breaks with the dramatic tradition of the roll-call votes that go state by state during the convention. A recap is expected to be broadcast on Monday, the AP reported.

Trump is expected to speak each evening in the 10 p.m. slot.

The president will briefly be in Upstate on Monday on the way to Charlotte for the convention.

He will land by helicopter and depart by plane from Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport. The White House confirmed that no event is planned in South Carolina. Trump will arrive at the Greer airport on Marine One and depart on Air Force One.

The GOP convention follows the Democratic National Convention that was held last week. U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn from South Carolina and state Sen. Marlon Kimpson from Charleston spoke.

S.C. Democratic Senate candidate Jaime Harrison spoke during the televised roll-call vote. He is running against U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, who has not been scheduled to speak at the RNC as of Sunday.