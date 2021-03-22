Securing a presidential pardon is rare. But SC's Sen. Tim Scott landed one for his cousin.

In the waning days of Donald Trump's presidency, U.S. Sen. Tim Scott secured a pardon for a pastor he applauded for becoming a model citizen after being convicted in a cocaine bust in the 1990s.

Less widely known: the man is Scott's cousin.

Securing a presidential pardons is a rare feat. Some 143 pardons were issued by the Trump administration. Yet through leveraging his close relationship with Trump, Scott secured one of at least six forgiveness actions issued to people with South Carolina ties before Trump left the White House on Jan. 20.

The pastor, Otis Gordon, has “focused on helping young men avoid the same traps he once fell" into, Scott said.

The Trump administration agreed, issuing a pardon to Gordon on Dec. 22.

While the White House internally knew about their biological connection, Scott's office said, the Republican senator did not publicly acknowledge or announce Gordon was his blood kin or that he had been a longtime paid staffer with his political campaigns.

On March 22, Scott's spokesman said the senator would not be available for comment and declined to answer Post and Courier questions.

The genesis for the pardon dates to at least Dec. 3, 2020, based on an email from Scott to the White House that Scott's office shared with the newspaper.

The note shows Scott emailing Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. It read:

Hello Mark!

I would like to ask the President to pardon Otis Gordon. Otis was convicted in 1991 of conspiracy to distribute drugs. His first conviction. He served a total of 6 years and has been a model citizen since. He was released in 1997 and is now a pastor focused on helping young men avoid the same traps he once fell in. I personally believe that he is an excellent candidate for a pardon. Happy to provide d/o/b and social security if you need it.

Tim Scott

The federal Office of the Pardon Attorney pulled Gordon’s criminal records Dec. 16. Six days later, Trump issued the pardon.

It is common for most pardons to come in the final days of an exiting administration. Most previous White House occupants have done so in decisions that benefitted supporters, donors, politically like-minded individuals, people they felt were wrongly prosecuted, those who turned their lives around and even long-deceased historical figures.

But the deference bestowed to the president has drawn scrutiny from those who say the system is set up to promote the well-connected over others who may be less known but still arguably deserving of forgiveness.

Craig Holman, a government affairs lobbyist with Public Citizen — a nonprofit watchdog advocacy organization, said the act of seeking a pardon for a family member, while not illegal, should widely be condemned.

“That's highly unethical,” Holman said. “That’s just like a person from Congress pushing for some financial gain for a family member. It’s not necessarily illegal or violates a congressional rule, but it is self-dealing.”

Others see it differently. Margaret Love, a former federal pardon attorney who served in the government from 1990 to 1997, said it should not raise eyebrows that a politician tried to support a pardon for someone they are deeply connected to. She mentioned, as an example, when former President Bill Clinton pardoned his half-brother for previous drug charges.

“As long as the president knew (it was Scott's cousin), I don’t see anything wrong with this,” Love said. “It’s normal for members of Congress to support pardons for their constituents.”

Ken Farnaso, spokesman in Scott's Washington office, said Gordon also worked as a part of Scott's security.

"Otis Gordon, a member of the senator’s campaign team, acts as an advance and security staffer that ensures every event the senator attends in the state — from church functions to political rallies — is safe and secure," Farnaso said in a statement provided to The Post and Courier.

Gordon, 49, is a pastor at Life Changer’s International Ministries in North Charleston. He has not responded to several Post and Courier inquiries since January. He was convicted in 1991 on a non-violent federal charge of selling, distributing or dispensing a controlled substance — the case involved about four kilos of cocaine — and has been out of prison for more than 20 years.

While the relationship between pastor and senator was not detailed in the pardon message, the family connection has been publicly noted in the past. A 2016 obituary in The Post and Courier for Artis Ware Sr. — Scott’s grandfather, listed the senator and Gordon as Ware’s grandchildren.

Scott’s mother, Frances, and Gordon’s father, Otis Ware, are siblings.

Additionally, in Scott’s 2020 book “Opportunity Knocks: How Hard Work, Community, and Business Can Improve Lives and End Poverty,” the senator mentions “Otis” in the acknowledgments and also recalls him while reminiscing about his childhood friends.

A pardon does not erase or expunge a conviction, but it does restore basic civil rights such as the ability to vote in elections and removes federal firearms restrictions imposed because of a sentence.

It's a right granted to the president by the U.S. Constitution to forgive a person for a crime, or to excuse a person convicted of a crime from punishment. Throughout history, the courts have interpreted the law as giving the president virtually unlimited power to issue pardons to individuals or groups no matter their ties to the administration. This leads to extensive lobbying by special interests groups, political allies and friends in an effort to secure one.

Frank Bowman III, a University of Missouri law professor and former criminal attorney in Washington, said he didn't find it particularly unethical for a political figure such as Scott to seek a pardon for someone he believes to be genuinely deserving.

However, Bowman said he does believe favoritism can be seen as a frequent flaw of the system.

"You're going to subject yourself to criticism," Bowman said. "When these things happen, I think it's a kind of regrettable feature of our pardon system and there's a strong argument to be made for it being a lot more regularized."

Gordon was arrested after an undercover officer purchased cocaine from him and his brother in Charleston during the summer of 1990. He delivered the four kilograms and took the money after his brother sent the officer across the street to meet him, according to court documents.

The brothers were tried in federal court together, found guilty, and Gordon entered prison in 1993.

Mark Osler, a law professor at the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota who runs a clinic representing inmates seeking clemency, said a large number of young Black men were arrested in the 1990s because of a federal crackdown on drug offenses.

Osler said perhaps the biggest issue with Scott's push to pardon his cousin is that it sends a message that the only way to clear your name as a Black man is to have special political connections.

"What is unethical, is to not have a principle besides favoritism," Osler said. "And, particularly when you look at race, the remarkable underrepresentation of Black men who got clemency from Trump is really striking. And (Gordon) is one of the few Black men who did receive it that wasn't a celebrity. And then we find out how he was connected to Tim Scott. It took someone on the inside to vouch for him."

Around the same time Gordon entered prison, Scott was at the start of his political career, winning a seat on Charleston County Council and beginning his arc that would lead to the Senate.

Later in his life, Gordon would become part of Scott's campaigns. From 2010 until 2020, Gordon has been paid nearly $285,000 from Scott’s Senate and U.S. House campaign committees, according to Federal Election Commission disclosures.

Gordon's role has not only been in security. The White House statement announcing Gordon’s pardon noted he'd also led a prayer session at the U.S. Capitol following the 2015 slaying of nine parishioners at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston. Scott’s office organized the event as part of the senator’s seventh annual prayer breakfast.

Scott's assistance for his cousin comes as the senator has made various legislative pushes aimed at reforming criminal justice measures while increasing police accountability.

In 2018, Scott introduced an amendment to the First Step Act, which would require states receiving federal law enforcement funding to keep track of a number of data points for each officer-involved shooting.

Following the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor last year, Scott introduced a 106-page bill, dubbed the “Just and Unifying Solutions to Invigorate Communities Everywhere (JUSTICE) Act,” which would encourage police departments to ban chokeholds by threatening to withhold federal grants and require officers to report use of force and no-knock warrants.

Scott is up for reelection in 2022. He has said that it will be his last time running for that office. Trump endorsed him earlier this month.