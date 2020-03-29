Searching for 2020 campaign history, a Smithsonian curator came to SC — twice

Claire Jerry came for the posters. And the buttons. And the bumper stickers. And the speeches.

And especially for the homemade sign at a Joe Biden event in Sumter that declared "Jill's husband 4 President."

As a political history curator for the Smithsonian Institution, Jerry traveled to South Carolina not once but twice this year to fulfill a quest fit for Indiana Jones.

Her task? Find those just-right objects that embody a political moment. Find that thing that captures a candidate's message. Seek out those items that one day — whether it's 50 years or 500 years from now — could help tell the story of the 2020 presidential election.

"I'm always trying to think at least 100 years down the road," Jerry said of her work that combines a love of history with the thrill of a treasure hunt.

Jerry is one of three curators from the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History who have been traveling the country in search of 2020 campaign materials and political memorabilia.

The museum's political campaign collection contains more than 130,000 objects, making it the largest collection of its kind. Its artifacts date as far back as the inauguration of George Washington.

"By actively collecting new materials at the primaries and the party conventions every four years, the museum documents the political campaign process and can share the spirit and complexity of the presidential campaigns with the American public, both now and in the future," said Anthea M. Hartig, the director of the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History.

To do this work, curators have attended town halls, rallies, protests and debates, and paid visits to campaign headquarters. Later this year, they plan to hit the road yet again to attend both the Republican and the Democratic national conventions, where handmade hats have become the iconic items du jour.

Over the years, the collection process has changed.

The Smithsonian first sent one of its curators to the Democratic National Convention in 1976. Before that time, curators would write to delegates and ask them for their political ribbons, posters, buttons and hats.

Like 1976, this year marks a new chapter in how the Smithsonian is hoping to document the campaign on the ground.

It was the first time the museum sent one of its political history curators to a Southern presidential primary state. It was also the first time a curator visited the same early primary state twice.

Jerry's first visit came during the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend in January, which allowed her to witness Columbia's annual King Day at the Dome celebration. She returned the Thursday before the state's Feb. 29 primary and stayed until March 1.

On the morning of Feb. 29, Jerry ended up at Elizabeth Warren’s final South Carolina campaign stop: a canvassing kickoff in Columbia that doubled as a small campaign rally.

Jerry watched as Warren called for "big structural change."

She listened as Warren supporters honed their door-knocking pitches on the day of the state’s Democratic presidential primary election. When a volunteer noticed Jerry’s silence, they asked her, point-blank, "What are you doing here?"

Sign up for updates! Get the latest political news from The Post and Courier in your inbox. Email

Sign Up!

"I guess in some ways what I’m doing is I’m canvassing for history," Jerry replied.

After visiting both Iowa and New Hampshire, Jerry said her South Carolina trip exceeded her expectations.

At a Tom Steyer event at Allen University, a private historically black university in Columbia, Jerry collected a series of "Invest in HBCUs" signs that had been taped on to the wall so that together they spelled out the year "2020."

The day after the primary election, Jerry went to the state campaign headquarters for Pete Buttigieg as they were winding down.

"They had given everybody their own piece of paper to put on the wall to write why they were supporting him," she said. "I was so excited about them because it represented what I had seen in almost every single headquarters, but some of them wrote directly on the wall. I can’t take back a whole wall."

She did, however, get permission to collect a few pieces of paper from the South Carolina campaign headquarters of the first openly gay man to run as a major presidential candidate.

Any items Jerry finds are either mailed back to the museum or travel back with her to the museum in her carry-on bag, whichever makes the most sense based on size, material and logistics.

At conventions, for example, curators walk around carrying around an architecture portfolio.

Once targeted items come into Jerry’s possession, they aren’t automatically in the Smithsonian’s collection. Curators must consider size, material and whether an item was mass-produced, unique to a state or entirely handmade.

Often, tough choices about what to bring and what to leave behind are made in the field.

And then there’s the unexpected.

The novel coronavirus will leave its mark on the campaign trail this year. Already, at least 10 states and territories have delayed their presidential primaries due to concerns about COVID-19, fundamentally altering the election calendar. The candidates have also taken their usual stumps from stage to online.

Documenting that virtual space poses a unique challenge for curators, who typically work with physical objects. Jerry said a digital archivist is working with curators to determine how to capture this snapshot moment for future generations.

Even after the 2020 election ends, the search for pieces of it — and other elections — will continue.

"Everybody should go home and open their junk door and go through that box in grandpa's attic because they probably have some really great campaign stuff in there," Jerry said.

"And then tell me what you found," she added.

If you believe you have an item of interest, please send a detailed description with photos, if possible, to inquiry@si.edu.