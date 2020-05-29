SC's Tim Scott won't step into Iowa GOP primary versus acid-tongued congressman Steve King

U.S. Sen. Tim Scott has been speaking out more frequently in recent weeks over matters of race.

When Ahmaud Arbery was shot by a white father and son in Brunswick, Ga., the Senate's only black Republican said Arbery was "hunted down from a pickup truck and murdered in cold blood."

When George Floyd died in Minneapolis after a police officer restrained him by putting a knee on his neck, Scott said firing the officers involved was a right first move.

"The second? Arrest them," he said on Twitter before violence broke out around the country. (The officer was arrested Friday).

Then came presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden saying people who are unsure whether to vote for him or President Donald Trump "ain't black."

"That is the most condescending and arrogant comment I've heard in a very long time," Scott said on Fox Business.

But Scott is staying out of one of the more visible frays tied to how he tried to address the racial conscience of his own Republican Party.

On Tuesday, GOP voters in northwest Iowa will decide whether to renominate nine-term incumbent U.S. Rep. Steve King, whose comments on immigration and white nationalism have been labeled racist, bigoted and insensitive, making him an outcast among the public face of the GOP.

King is in a five-way heated primary. If the results play out as some in the GOP fear, the vote Tuesday will be split, giving King a window to return as the nominee.

It's become an increasingly heated race, with buckets of outside money being thrown against King and in favor his most prominent challenger, state Sen. Randy Feenstra.

The scale tipped for Scott in January 2019 after King questioned in an interview with The New York Times why the phrases “white nationalist” and “white supremacist” are considered offensive.

Scott turned to The Washington Post in an op-ed saying the Republican Party needs to go on record denouncing such views espoused by King and others when they surface.

“Some in our party wonder why Republicans are constantly accused of racism — it is because of our silence when things like this are said,” Scott wrote. “King’s comments are not conservative views, but separate views that should be ridiculed at every turn possible.”

Eighteen months later, Scott isn't publicly looking to rekindle the fight.

Scott's office said he didn't have time this past week for a phone interview, but his press spokeswoman sent a statement after Palmetto Politics queried about King's primary.

"Senator Scott has made clear his feelings on Congressman King and his variety of reprehensible statements," it read.

She went on to note that Scott commended House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy for stripping King of his committee assignments as a result of his words.

The statement added: "As they judge Congressman King's actions and words over the years, this primary lies in the hands of the people of Iowa's Fourth District."

Staying out of other candidates' primary races — especially in distant states — on the surface is smart politics. Being labeled an election tamperer can cut two ways: you make both friends and enemies.

But in the Iowa election, the stakes are bigger than King staying in Washington, D.C. Some are wondering whether King is such an outlier he could bring down other Republicans in November, most notably Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa.

Ernst is a Scott ally.

There's still time for Scott to say more if he wants. Iowa has an odd election runoff threshold. If no candidate in a multi-person race receives 35 percent of the vote or better, the nominee will get picked by means of a special nominating convention, though King or Feenstra could both pass that 35 percent threshold.

Those selectors will be 4th District Republicans who live in the district's 39 counties.

No date for a hypothetical selection has been set, but it would have to be done by August.