SC's Tim Scott will deliver GOP response to Biden's first presidential speech to Congress

U.S. Sen. Tim Scott will give the Republican response to President Joe Biden's April 28 speech to a joint session of Congress, further showcasing the South Carolinian's rising star and status among the GOP.

"I'm giving the official GOP response to Joe Biden’s first address to Congress!," Scott posted to Twitter on April 22. "I’m humbled and honored to have this opportunity to share my positive conservative message with the American people."

Scott, who is up for reelection in 2022, has been seen as the future of the Republican Party in a post-Donald Trump era.

While he has said that his next run for Senate will be his last, speculation continues to grow if the lone Black Republican in the Senate will pursue a 2024 White House bid.

He was in Davenport, Iowa, on April 15 as other GOP hopefuls begin to lay groundwork in the early-primary state.

Scott has been able to perfect a balancing act where he can walk a fine line of Trump loyalty and also be a critic of his divisive rhetoric. The former president proudly offered his “complete and total endorsement” of the senator last month.

And, so far, the fundraising numbers show substantial GOP support.

Scott has raised more than $2.2 million in the first quarter, according to Federal Election Commission filings, and has nearly $9 million in cash on hand.

The Republican Senator now also faces a challenger in 2022.

State Rep. Krystle Matthews, a Democrat whose district includes parts of Ladson, Goose Creek and North Charleston, became the first woman to represent the area after her successful bid in 2018. She announced her campaign to take on Scott earlier this month.