SC's suburban women voters crucial for the GOP. Now, Democrats are aiming for them too

The battleground for the presidency, and some of the most anticipated U.S. House and Senate races in the country, is in South Carolina's suburbs, megadevelopments and subdivisions.

And it is the mothers, housewives and women who live in those neighborhoods who can make or break a candidate's chances.

This isn't news, at least not since 1990 when the census first revealed that more Americans live in suburbia than urban or rural places. Now, at least 52 percent of Americans live in suburbs, according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

But what has changed is what was once considered a solid GOP voting bloc — no Democratic presidential candidate has won the suburbs since Lyndon Johnson's massive victory in 1964 — has been slowly changing for decades.

"The new battleground is the suburbs, which is interesting because it used to be solidly Republican," said Gibbs Knotts, a political scientist at the College of Charleston. "Today's suburban areas are more diverse and they're complete with many of the challenges that come from all over America."

And the women in the suburbs are showing up to the polls more frequently.

As has been the case in the last five midterm elections dating back to 1998, women turned out to vote at slightly higher rates than men.

Over half of women — 55 percent — who were eligible to vote cast ballots in the 2018 midterms in November, as did 52 percent of men, according to a Pew Research Center analysis.

In South Carolina, approximately 56 percent of voters in 2018 were women. That percentage has grown, slowly, since 1990 when 54 percent of women participated in the general election.

Women, like Marilyn Henderson, have witnessed firsthand the suburbs become more diverse racially and politically.

She's lived in the Charleston area for 39 years, moving from Ohio. The 75-year-old resident of the Shadowmoss Plantation neighborhood has transitioned from being a Republican to an independent and, now most closely identifies as Democrat. In her yard is a sign encouraging people to support equality and tolerance.

When President Donald Trump tweets statements that say the "suburban housewife" is "thrilled" for his policy proposals, Henderson said she's confused. He's not speaking to her.

"It's removed from how people think," Henderson said. "There isn't a typical suburban housewife anymore. Things have changed."

But for suburban women who back Trump and the GOP, they're doubling down. Lisa Smith, 55, moved into Shadowmoss in 2008 down the street from Henderson. She has an oversized Trump flag flying from her front porch. She spoke against Democratic opposition and thinks he is still the man for the job.

"I'm absolutely ready for Trump to make everything great again," she said. "We fully support him."

Rural parts of South Carolina, excluding areas that are predominantly African American, are most solidly Republican. Most of the Palmetto State's cities tend to lean Democratic. So, it is the diverse suburbs that need to be won over.

"It's smart to focus on suburban women," Knotts said."It's smart because, right now, that's where Trump struggles the most."

Law and order

Trump won approximately 47 percent of the suburban vote nationally, but his support has been slipping.

In a June NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll, 66 percent of suburban women disapproved of the job Trump is doing overall, while 58 percent said they "strongly" disapprove.

GOP messaging has aimed at law and order as a path to convince suburban women that safety should be the key issue on their mind come November.

Lynn Teague, vice president of South Carolina's League of Women Voters, said she believes the GOP message is slipping in the suburbs because the message is antiquated.

"They're a meaningful voting bloc," Teague said. "I think the suburbs these days are becoming pretty diverse. There's this generalization that, overall, suburban women will be interested in law and order. But, in the sense that it is intended, I don't think it's accurate."

But even some Trump supporters in Charleston's neighborhoods aren't as worried about riots that have happened in major urban cities coming to their neighborhoods.

"I'm not worried about safety in this neighborhood," Smith said. "But I do think it's the governors and local politicians who have been letting things happen."

Still, even as they are a treasured voting demographic, suburban women voters cannot be categorized as single issue voters, Knotts said. They often have some of the widest ranges of political beliefs that often reach across the aisle.

"The beliefs in lower taxes and smaller government is still a part of suburban American," Knotts said. "But it's also a group that is conscious of racial diversity."

Henderson, who plans on supporting Vice President Joe Biden as well as Democratic Senate candidate Jaime Harrison and U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham, said she does still identify as a "fiscal conservative" and admires many Republicans in local office that don't represent her, like Charleston state Sen. Sandy Senn.

Change starts at the House

A Pew Research Center study from 2018 found the suburbs to be 68 percent White, 14 percent Hispanic and 11 percent Black. That study came out the same year that Democrats across the nation won suburban voters and flipped the House of Representatives.

Most notably that year was Cunningham's 2018 win in Charleston's 1st District that had been in GOP hands for four decades.

His victory was due in large part to suburban Charleston turning blue, dozens of neighborhoods that helped elect Trump president in 2016 gave the majority of their votes to Cunningham.

And while most residents weren’t born in South Carolina, a Post and Courier analysis and map of precinct-level results show it was primarily older suburban areas that flipped blue.

"People are tired of politicians in Washington not getting things done," Knotts said. "Cunningham has tried to run as an all- around nice guy, and that does well with suburban women."

Even though Smith describes herself as a Republican through and through, she said she plans on voting for Cunningham over Republican challenger Nancy Mace saying that she has heard a lot about him and can't come to vote for his opponent.

In response to the 2018 midterms, 2020 has seen a surge in Republican women running for Congress. At least 217 Republican women have filed to run for the House, including Mace.

Mace is a single mother raising her children in the Charleston suburbs. She represents Daniel Island in the Statehouse, which mainly consists of suburban neighborhoods. In her most recent television ad, she is helping her kids get ready for school and her mother, Anne Mace, talks about how her daughter's "Lowcountry values" make her a great candidate.

"It’s why she’s a great mom and a tenacious legislator who cut taxes," Mace's mother said in the ad.

This is also part of the GOP strategy to win the suburban women vote, Teague said: Suburban women running for office hope to win the vote of other suburban women.

But Teague said how effective it will be in November remains to be seen.

"I would love to see more women in office," Teague said. "But I don't know many women who are for another woman just because they're a woman.