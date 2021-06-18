SC's Sen. Tim Scott still optimistic about police reform efforts as July deadline nears

U.S. Sen. Tim Scott said he's optimistic that Democrats and Republicans can reach an agreement on a police reform bill, but it may take longer than the June deadline he had previously hoped for.

President Joe Biden originally wanted to be able to announce a deal on widespread police reform legislation by May 25, the one-year anniversary of George Floyd’s murder in Minnesota. Scott has previously told reporters it was "June or bust" to get the bill across the finish line.

During a meeting with business leaders and former Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan in Charleston on June 18, Scott said he'd like to see at least the framework of the reform bill done by the end of this month.

"I hope that in the next seven to 10 days we'll have the blueprint marked out so that while we're out of Washington the folks who write the text will have it," Scott said. "But we still need to have the consensus on what we're going to write. And I do think there's a better than 50 (percent) chance that we'll get there."

When asked about a June 30 deadline, he said time is not on their side.

"I'm optimistic that we'll have the framework where we are all in consent that this is what we're going to do," Scott said. "So, that happens and we have reason to be optimistic. But, as Speaker Ryan can tell you, as we get later in the summer, less gets done. And the longer you wait, the harder it is to be optimistic."

Lawmakers have been negotiating for months as Republicans and Democrats have been working to come to an agreement on reforming the country’s law enforcement after a series of police-involved deaths in the past months.

Scott is seen as a Republican point man for any bipartisan effort on the federal response to police issues just as Democrats get behind their package of reforms.

One of the biggest points of contention is qualified immunity, a legal doctrine that shields police officers from being sued. Democrats want to do away with it, and Republicans want to make it keep it in place.

Scott made his comments about police reform during a visit to the Charleston Tech Center. In addition to Ryan, also present were South Carolina Republican U.S. Reps. Joe Wilson and Ralph Norman.

The politicians listened to area business leaders as they talked about how they utilize the Charleston Tech Center, which was developed in an Opportunity Zone under the legislation for the program pushed by Scott in Washington.

Opportunity zones are designated areas of land that draw dollars and development by using tax incentives. The federal program went into effect with the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act near the end of 2017.

Ryan, a Republican from Wisconsin who served as Speaker of the House from 2015 to 2018 and was a vice-presidential candidate in 2012, was in Charleston to promote Scott's Opportunity Zone initiatives. Since leaving office, Ryan has started a nonprofit called The American Idea Foundation which focuses on creating economic opportunities.

Scott is up for reelection in 2022 and has raised more than $2.2 million in the last quarter for his bid, according to the Federal Election Commission. Although he has said this will be his last time running for his Senate seat, speculation is growing if he has interest in the White House in 2024.

When asked if he think Scott should run for president in 2024, Ryan stepped aside.

"I think he's working on 2022," Ryan said. "He'll think about those things later."