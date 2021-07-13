SC's Sen. Tim Scott rakes in $9.6 million in latest fundraising haul

U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., has raised $9.6 million in the second quarter of 2021, putting him at the front of the financial pack among senators across the country facing re-election next year.

His campaign noted the large war chest.

“Sen. Tim Scott’s campaign is built on a broad base of grassroots supporters who stand with him to fight a radical and out of touch Democratic agenda that will hurt South Carolina families,” Sam Oh, a consultant to Tim Scott for Senate, said in a statement.

“South Carolina is ready to re-elect Tim Scott and we are proud of the record breaking support we have received so early in the cycle,” he said.

Over 91,000 donors contributed to the second-quarter record haul. Scott ended the quarter with over $14.5 million cash on hand, his campaign announced on July 13.

The latest fundraising haul is an example of how Scott's star has risen this past year and how his increased appearances on national television and in major publications have bolstered his name recognition.

The 55-year-old politician has said his reelection campaign in 2022 would be his last time running for the Senate post. Speculation is still mounting on whether the lone Black Republican in the Senate has aspirations on the White House in 2024.

When pressed by The Post and Courier last month on whether he would commit to serving out the full six-year term if he wins reelection, Scott said, “I commit to serving the people of South Carolina without any question.”

Notably, Scott secured major donations after former President Donald Trump endorsed the senator in March and after the senator delivered the GOP's rebuttal to President Joe Biden's first speech to a joint session of Congress, in April.

That was Scott’s second nationally televised speech on behalf of the Republican Party in recent months. He also closed out one night of the 2020 Republican National Convention on behalf of Trump where he took on a more adversarial tone against then-candidate Biden.

Scott faces two Democratic challengers in 2022: state Rep. Krystle Matthews of Ladson and Spartanburg County Democratic Party Chairwoman Angela Geter.

Neither Geter nor Matthews' fundraising totals had been uploaded to the Federal Election Commission website as of July 13, two days before the required deadline.

A spokesman for Matthews' campaign said they wouldn't disclose their reports until the deadline. Geter could not be reached for comment on July 13.