SC's Sen. Tim Scott opposes objecting to Biden's Electoral College victory

COLUMBIA — U.S. Sen. Tim Scott announced Tuesday he will oppose efforts by GOP colleagues to object to President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory, breaking with other South Carolina Republicans who support the longshot bid to overturn the election results.

In a statement, Scott said he supported President Donald Trump's legal right to contest the election through the courts but noted that his campaign's many lawsuits have been unsuccessful.

"As I read the Constitution, there is no constitutionally viable means for the Congress to overturn an election wherein the states have certified and sent their Electors," Scott, R-S.C., said.

While Scott said he does not question the objectors' "good intentions to take steps towards stamping out voter fraud," he said he disagreed with their method "both in principle and in practice."

For any challenge to be successful, Scott noted, the Democratic House majority would need to go along with their plan.

"That it is not going to happen, not today or any other day," Scott said.

Scott added that he remains open to seeing any new evidence of election fraud, and he encouraged Congress to pass an "election security and voter protection package" to minimize uncertainty in the future.

"There is a growing perception in this country that our elections are not as secure as they can be, and that must be remedied immediately," Scott said.

The only other Republican in South Carolina's congressional delegation who has come out in direct opposition to objecting is newly elected U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace of Charleston, who narrowly unseated Democrat Joe Cunningham in the state's most competitive congressional district last year.

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and U.S. Rep. Tom Rice, R-Myrtle Beach, voiced skepticism about the wisdom of contesting the results but said they would listen to the debate before reaching a final conclusion about whether there is credible evidence of widespread fraud needed to reverse the race outcome.

The four remaining Republicans in South Carolina's delegation — U.S. Reps. Jeff Duncan of Laurens, Ralph Norman of Rock Hill, William Timmons of Greenville and Joe Wilson of Springdale — joined dozens of House members in planning to object, citing unfounded claims of fraud or changes to election procedures in several key states.

Like most Republicans, Scott has generally supported Trump, working particularly closely with him on issues like tax reform. But he has also spoken out at times when he disagreed with him, most commonly on his handling of race relations. Scott is the only Black Republican in the Senate.

In his Tuesday statement rejecting Trump's plea to object to Biden's victory, Scott reiterated he is "grateful for all of the work President Trump has done for the people of this country."

"As I have said multiple times over the past four years, the lives of the American people have been bettered by what has been accomplished in the Trump Administration," Scott said.

Scott will be up for reelection in 2022, a race that he has long said would be his last.

Polls often show him to be one of the most popular elected officials in the Palmetto State, with solid approval ratings from moderate and conservative Republicans alike. His speech at the 2024 Republican National Convention even stoked speculation among some fans that he could pursue the presidency at some point.

Congress is set to confirm the 2020 presidential election results Wednesday.