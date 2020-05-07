SC's Sen. Tim Scott joins call for justice in slaying of black Georgia jogger

U.S. Sen. Tim Scott joined the chorus of those calling for justice in the shooting death of Georgia jogger Ahmaud Arbery, issuing a series of tweets Thursday saying the 25-year-old was hunted and killed "in cold blood."

"Every.single.time. The excuses pour in – “he looked suspicious”… “we thought he was committing a crime”…The fact remains, #AhmaudArbery was hunted down from a pickup truck and murdered in cold blood. My heart breaks for his family, and justice must be served," Scott, R-S.C., said in a three-part tweet.

He included the #IRunWithAhmaud hashtag.

"just as every person of color should be able to go for a jog or out to the store without fear. Congress can do our part - starting with finally fully passing anti-lynching legislation. However, as a nation, we have to admit some hard truths," he also noted.

"#AhmaudArbery is far from the first person of color to meet this fate. But his life, or James Byrd’s, or Emmett Till’s, can’t be forgotten," Scott's message also read.

"The only way we can stop this is together, as one American family. It’s too late for Ahmaud; let’s ensure his memory powers a better future," he said.

Sign up for updates! Get the latest political news from The Post and Courier in your inbox. Email

Sign Up!

Scott is the Senate's only black Republican.

Arbery was slain during a pursuit by two white men armed with guns in an attack that was caught on cellphone video. The shooting occurred Feb. 23, but the public outcry has grown this week after the video was disseminated online Tuesday.

Arbery's family said he was out for his daily jog in a neighborhood outside the port city of Brunswick. They have called for the arrest of the two white men involved.

According to an incident report filed by Glynn County police, Arbery was shot after two men spotted him running in their neighborhood on a Sunday afternoon. Gregory McMichael told police that he and his adult son thought the runner matched the description of someone caught on a security camera committing a recent break-in in the neighborhood.

They armed themselves with guns before getting in a truck to pursue him.