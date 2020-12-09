SC's Republican Electoral College designees to cast ballots for Trump on Monday

COLUMBIA — South Carolina's Electoral College designees will convene Monday to formally cast the state's nine votes for President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

The nine Republican electors will meet at 11 a.m. in Room 101 of the Solomon Blatt Building.

Trump won the state versus Democrat Joe Biden by a 55 percent to 43 percent margin. About 2 percent went to third-party candidates.

The ballot separation was 1,385,000 votes for Trump, to 1,091,000 for Biden.

In winning the state, Trump secured all nine of South Carolina's Electoral College votes in the winner-take-all system.

Sign up for updates! Get the latest political news from The Post and Courier in your inbox. Email

Sign Up!

Unlike in battleground states, there have been no legal challenges filed in South Carolina tied to alleged Election Day fraud, improprieties or procedures, S.C. Election Commission spokesman Chris Whitmire said Wednesday.

Elsewhere, Trump, his supporters and other Republicans have filed an estimated 50 lawsuits around the country contesting the Nov. 3 vote, The Associated Press reports. Trump has lost more than 35 cases and the others are pending.

The electors chosen by the state GOP to take part Monday are selected by congressional district residency. They are:

District 1, Charleston and the Lowcountry, Terry Hardesty.

District 2, Lexington and the western part of the state, Jim Ulmer.

District 3 covering the state's northwest corner, Cheryl Cuthrell.

District 4 around Greenville, Suzette Jordan.

District 5 covering Sumter to Rock Hill, Charm Altman.

District 6 covering Columbia and the Midlands, Sandra Bryan.

District 7 covering Florence and Myrtle Beach, Gerri McDaniel.

The two at-large electors are state GOP Chairman Drew McKissick and Republican National Committeewoman Cindy Costa of Charleston.

A livestream of the event will be available online at https://www.scstatehouse.gov/video/stream.php?key=10590&audio=0