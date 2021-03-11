SC's Rep. Jim Clyburn's 'Charleston loophole' bill passes House. Heads to uncertain Senate.

U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn's bill to close the “Charleston loophole” by extending the length of time for FBI background checks on gun purchases passed the House on March 11 and heads to an uncertain future in a narrowly controlled Democratic majority Senate.

The 219-210 vote in favor of the “Enhanced Background Checks Act” was a defining moment in the House majority whip's career. This was his fourth time introducing the bill since Dylann Roof gunned down nine Black parishioners at Charleston's Emanuel AME Church in 2015.

The Democratic congressman from Columbia, whose district includes portions of Charleston, has been on a mission to pass a measure that would work to prevent similar tragedies ever since.

Clyburn said in a statement afterward that the bill's passage in the House helps bring some peace to the families who lost loved ones in the Emanuel shooting.

"I am emotional today for the families and friends of the Emanuel Nine, several of who were my constituents," Clyburn said.

"They have been waiting for years to see the ‘Charleston Loophole’ closed," he added. "Today’s vote moves us one step closer to making gun ownership safer."

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., and Rep. Chris Smith, R-N.J., crossed party lines to vote for the expanded background checks.

Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine, and Rep. Ron Kind, D-Wis., stood against Clyburn's bill. One member from each party did not vote.

If passed by the Senate and signed into law by President Joe Biden, Clyburn's bill would give law enforcement 10 days to complete a background check before a gun can be purchased — instead of the current three days.

If the review is not completed within the timeframe, it would be processed for up to an additional 20 days. The purchaser could then request a faster review to start an FBI investigation.

In 2005, Roof went to buy a gun legally from a Midlands shop. The sale should not have gone through because he was legally prohibited from buying the weapon, but his background check failed to find an arrest report indicating his drug use.

Since the background check went unfinished after the three-day waiting period, Roof was able to obtain a .45-caliber Glock handgun, which he used in the attack.

Clyburn and supporters say if the government had extended the length of time for background checks on guns, Roof wouldn’t have been able to buy a weapon, given his criminal history.

Roof was convicted of 33 federal charges, including hate crimes and religious rights violations, and sentenced to death. He was sentenced in state court to nine consecutive lifetime prison terms plus 90 years for murder, attempted murder and a firearms violation.

Sign up for updates! Get the latest political news from The Post and Courier in your inbox. Email

Sign Up!

A similar gun effort passed the House in 2020 by a vote of 228-198, but it was stymied at the time by the Republican-controlled Senate.

The “Enhanced Background Checks Act” is one part of a two-bill package on gun reforms. The other bill which passed 227-203, is designed to ensure background checks also cover private and online sales that often go undetected, such as at gun shows.

During a press conference March 11, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, said he will do whatever he can to make the bills pass and reach Biden's desk.

"Maybe we'll get the votes, and if we don't, we'll come together as a caucus and figure out how we're gonna get this done," Schumer said. "We have to get it done for the love of the American people."

The bill does need significant bipartisan support to reach the White House. Schumer will have to hold onto all the Democratic votes and win over at least 10 Republicans to pass the measure.

The National Rifle Association, a gun-rights advocacy group, has been a staunch opponent of measures to close the “Charleston loophole,” as well as other reforms on background checks. They point out that it was an error in the process that led to the Roof purchase.

“The Charleston case would not have been prevented by lengthening the three day proceed to sale provision,” a post on the gun lobby’s website states. “To the contrary, doing so would result in arbitrary delays affecting the rights of millions of people every year and make it more difficult for law-abiding Americans to defend themselves and their families.”

GOP critics of the bill say it is an infringement on Second Amendment rights. U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace, R-Charleston, and Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., have both backed bills as Emanuel follow ups, but they would not extend the time frame on completing background checks.

Their respective bills would increase the amount of data that could be made available to the national instant criminal background check system, which they believe would have stopped Roof from obtaining the firearm.

"This is an issue I care about deeply, but we should be focused on solutions that actually solve the problem," Mace said in a statement. "The 'Charleston Loophole' legislation would never have prevented the mass murderer at Mother Emanuel from obtaining a firearm."

While the bill faces a difficult path in the Senate, the passage of it the House was significant for family members of those who were killed at Emanuel.

The Rev. Sharon Risher, whose mother died in the shooting, said she watched the passage of the bill on TV. She said it brought her peace to know that reforms are coming from the tragedy.

"It's a victory," Risher said. "Because now I believe the nine souls' deaths mean more than just that they got killed. And now, we just have to work hard to get all the senators to know how passionate we are and how this could save other people's lives."