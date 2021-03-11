SC's Rep. Jim Clyburn's 'Charleston Loophole' bill passes House. Heads to Senate.

U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn's bill to close the so-called “Charleston loophole” by extending the length of FBI background checks for gun purchases passed the House on March 11 and heads to a Democratic-controlled Senate.

The 219-210 vote in favor of the “Enhanced Background Checks Act” was a defining moment in the House majority whip's career. This was his fourth time introducing the bill since Dylann Roof gunned down nine black parishioners at Emanuel AME in Charleston in 2015.

The Democratic congressman from Columbia, whose district includes portions of Charleston, has been on a mission to pass a measure that would prevent similar tragedies ever since.

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., and Rep. Chris Smith, R-N.J., crossed party lines to vote for the expanded background checks. Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine, and Rep. Ron Kind, D-Wis., stood against Clyburn's bill. One member from each party did not vote.

If passed by the Senate and signed into law by President Joe Biden, Clyburn's bill would give law enforcement 10 days to complete a background check before a gun can be purchased — instead of the current three days.

If the review is not completed within the timeframe, it would be processed for up to an additional 20 days. The purchaser could then request a faster review to start an FBI investigation.

In 2005, Roof went to buy a gun legally from a Midlands shop but the sale should not have gone through. He should have been prohibited from buying the weapon but his background check failed to find an arrest report indicating his drug use.

However, since the background check went unfinished after the three-day waiting period, Roof was able to obtain a .45-caliber Glock handgun, which he used in the attack.

Clyburn and supporters say if the government had extended the length of time for background checks on guns, Roof wouldn’t have been able to buy a weapon, given his criminal history.

Roof is now serving on the federal death row for the murders of the nine Emanuel worshippers.

A similar gun effort passed the House in 2020 by a vote of 228-198, but it was stymied at the time by the Republican-controlled Senate.

During a press conference on March 11, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, said he will do whatever he can to make the legislation pass and reach Biden's desk.

The National Rifle Association, a gun-rights advocacy group, has been a staunch opponent of measures to close the “Charleston loophole,” as well as other reforms on background checks. They point out that it was an error in the process that led to the Roof purchase.

“The Charleston case would not have been prevented by lengthening the three day proceed to sale provision,” a post on the gun lobby’s website states. “To the contrary, doing so would result in arbitrary delays affecting the rights of millions of people every year and make it more difficult for law-abiding Americans to defend themselves and their families.”

GOP critics of the bill say it is an infringement on Second Amendment rights. U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace, R-Charleston, and Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., have both backed bills as Emanuel follow ups but they would not extend the time frame on completing background checks.

Their respective bills would increase the amount of data that could be made available to the national instant criminal background check system.

This is a developing story; please check back for updates.