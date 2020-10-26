SC's record-breaking voter turnout nears 900,000 with a week until Election Day

Thousands of South Carolina residents flocked to the polls and mailed in their ballots this weekend as they continue to smash records for early voting in the state.

With a week until Election Day, nearly 900,000 people have voted early in person or mailed in their completed ballots.

As of Monday afternoon, a record 526,000 people had voted in-person while 339,000 mail-in ballots had been returned.

The state has 3.5 million registered voters.

By comparison, the previous participation record was the 2016 presidential election when 370,000 voted early in person and 133,000 voted by mail.

The most votes ever cast in an election in the Palmetto State was in the 2016 General Election when 2.1 million votes were tallied.

An average of 50,000 people are voting absentee in-person and by mail daily, state Election Commission spokesman Chris Whitmire said.

At this pace, election officials expect to surpass 2016 total vote count as lines to vote early continue to stay steady across the state.

The trend is happening across the nation. A total of 58.6 million ballots have been cast so far, which eclipses the 58 million The Associated Press said was cast by the mail or at in-person early voting sites in 2016.

Democrats have continued to dominate the initial balloting across the United States, but Republicans are narrowing the gap. GOP voters have begun to show up for early in-person voting in some key states such as Florida in a sign that many may have heeded President Donald Trump’s message about potential mail-voting fraud.

Gibbs Knotts, dean of the College of Charleston's School of Humanities and also a political science professor at the college, said it's not surprising that absentee voting became a political volleyball. But he's disappointed it has become so polarized.

"It's unfortunate that it has become a partisan issue," Knotts said. "Part of it is the rhetoric from the top, Trump's talking about mail-in voting in a negative way and people listen."

At least 124,000 mail-in ballots in South Carolina are still waiting to be returned as of Monday.

Residents can request a ballot four days before the election. But the federal Postal Service warned the South Carolina Election Commission in a letter this year that people should mail them at least a week before Nov. 3 to guarantee arrival.

"If a voter submits such a request at or near the deadline, and if the the request ballot is transmitted to the voter by mail, there is a significant risk that the ballot will not reach the voter by Election Day," the USPS said in July.

Because of the record-breaking voter turnout, many officials are wondering if 2020 will set a new standard for access to polling locations in future elections.

Knotts said he believes more access to voting would only help democracy.

"We have to balance ease and access with security and integrity," Knotts said. "Elections should not be about standing in line for multiple hours to cast a vote. No one would tolerate that in a store. We got to figure out ways to invest money and resources to make it go more smoothly."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.