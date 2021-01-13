SC's Nancy Mace says Trump should be held accountable but questions impeachment in first speech

On the House floor Wednesday, U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace, R-Charleston, said President Donald Trump should be held accountable for fanning the flames of last week's violence on Capitol Hill but said impeaching him would be a rushed and divisive process.

In her first such address since being sworn in last week, Mace said she wished impeachment wouldn't be the first item she would have to address as a congresswoman.

"The U.S. House of Representatives has every right to impeach the president of the United States," Mace said.

"But what we're doing today, rushing this impeachment in an hour or two-hour-long debate on the floor of this chamber and bypassing Judiciary, poses great questions about the constitutionality of this process," she said.

Her brief remarks came as lawmakers in Washington set in motion the debate on impeaching the president for fomenting the assault on the Capitol during last week's Electoral College certification. Some Republicans have said they will support the effort today, but Mace is not among them.

Mace has been an outspoken critic of Trump's high-charged allegations about his electoral loss which motivated thousands of his supporters to storm the Capitol in an unprecedented act of violence that left five people dead.

But during her floor speech, she pointed blame at her Republican colleagues along with Democrats for the tone that has led to violent actions across the United States.

"Republicans and Democrats need to acknowledge this is not the first day of violence we've seen," Mace said. "We've seen violence across our country for the last nine months. And we need to recognize, number one, that our words have consequences that there is violence on both sides of the aisle. We've contributed to it."

Sign up for updates! Get the latest political news from The Post and Courier in your inbox. Email

Sign Up!

The differences over perceptions has also enflamed alignments within the GOP. A report late Tuesday night from Axios showed Mace had gotten into a heated text exchange with U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., in a group message with all freshmen GOP members.

Greene is well known for her support of the baseless QAnon conspiracy theory that alleges Trump is secretly fighting a "deep state" ring of pedophiles, and has also alleged unproven election fraud leading to his loss.

“I’m disgusted by what you and other Q-conspiracy theorists did last week in the chamber after all of the violence," Mace texted her Tuesday.

During her floor speech, Mace took a swing at GOP lawmakers who believe in the baseless allegations of widespread election interference.

"I also believe that need to hold accountable every single person, even members of Congress, if they contributed to the violence that transpired here," Mace said.

The House is set to take up a vote on impeaching Trump late Wednesday night.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.