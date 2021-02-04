SC's Nancy Mace says removing Marjorie Taylor Greene from committees is 'unprecedented'

U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace, R-Charleston, said that controversial GOP congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene shouldn't have been stripped of her House committee assignments by Democrats even though the Georgia politician has espoused extremist viewpoints.

The Democratic-controlled House's vote was largely along party lines on Feb. 4 and was a bold move to punish the freshman for comments she's made on social media and in person.

Greene has been called out this week for comments such as claiming that some mass shootings are staged, that the 9/11 attacks were orchestrated by government forces and that a Jewish cabal sparked a wildfire with a space laser beam.

Mace, who has publicly spoken out against conspiracy theories in the Republican Party, said in an emailed statement that Democrats kicking Greene off her committee assignments was an unprecedented move.

“One party stripping a member of another party of his or her committee assignments for comments made before taking office has never been done before," Mace said. "Like most Americans, I am tired of the division. I’m tired of talking about the loudest voices in the room."

In her statement, Mace also called on Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to takes action against her party's members, such as U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters from California and U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar from Minnesota, for past statements they've made as elected officials.

Mace has reportedly not gotten along with Greene since the two freshman GOP congresswomen came to Washington.

Axios reported last month that the two got into a heated exchange on a text chain with all freshmen GOP members following the Jan. 6 riots on Capitol Hill which were sparked by unsubstantiated claims that the presidential election leading to Donald Trump's defeat was fraudulent.

Sign up for updates! Get the latest political news from The Post and Courier in your inbox. Email

Sign Up!

Greene is well-known for her support of the QAnon conspiracy theory that alleges Trump is secretly fighting a “deep state” ring of pedophiles, and has also alleged unproven election fraud leading to his loss.

Mace called her out in the texting thread.

"I’m disgusted by what you and other Q-conspiracy theorists did last week in the chamber after all of the violence," Mace reportedly sent Greene.

Still, Mace joined all other GOP members of South Carolina's delegation in voting to keep Greene on her committee assignments.

U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-Columbia, voted in favor of removing Greene from her posts. The House Majority Whip said the move was necessary because the GOP had refused to punish the congresswoman.

"Today the House acted because Republican leadership refused to reject violent and hateful rhetoric," Clyburn tweeted. "The privilege of committee appointments cannot be granted to those who spout conspiracy theories and threaten colleagues."