SC's Nancy Mace and NY's Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in Twitter feud over Capitol riot

Republican Nancy Mace and Democratic congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are at odds after the Charleston lawmaker accused both her and the media of inflating the New York lawmaker's personal experience during the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill riot.

The New Yorker has said repeatedly that she feared for her life that day as a result of a “very close encounter.”

Mace, who works in the same building as Ocasio-Cortez, pointed out that insurrectionists were at the Capitol building and not their office.

A month after the riots, it was made clear that Ocasio-Cortez had taken shelter in her office for several hours when a Capitol Police officer rushed into her office to direct her to a safer location. Conservatives were quick to say she was exaggerating her experience because the violence took place at the Capitol building.

Mace took to Twitter on Feb. 3 to call out what she experienced just two doors down from Ocasio-Cortez.

"AOC made clear she didn’t know who was at her door," Mace said. "My office is 2 doors down. Insurrectionists never stormed our hallway. Egregious doesn’t even begin to cover it."

After Mace spoke out on Twitter about the media publicizing parts of Ocasio-Cortez's recollection of the event, the Bronx/Queens Democrat — who boasts a large online following — called out the Charleston Republican and said she was diminishing survivors of traumatic experiences.

"Wild that Nancy Mace is discrediting herself less than 1 mo in office w/ such dishonest attacks. She *went on record* saying she barricaded in fear," the Democrat tweeted. "... who else’s experiences will you minimize? Capitol Police in Longworth? Custodial workers who cleaned up shards of glass?"

There were a flurry of tweets from Ocasio-Cortez calling out Mace.

"This is a deeply cynical & disgusting attack, Nancy Mace," the Democrat said. "As the Capitol complex was stormed and people were being killed, none of us knew in the moment what areas were compromised. You previously told reporters yourself that you barricaded in your office, afraid you’d be hurt."

Mace detailed her experiences and fears about the riots to The Post and Courier, and her story as reported by the newspaper was cited in House Democrats' impeachment documents against President Donald Trump for his role in inciting the riot.

In response to Ocasio-Cortez's tweet on Feb. 4, Mace wrote, “I have not once discounted your fear. We were ALL terrified that day."

“I’m stating the fact that insurrectionists were never in our hallway,” the Republican continued, “because they weren’t. I deal in facts. Unlike you, apparently.”

A spokeswoman for Mace did not immediately respond to a request for comment. An email to Ocasio-Cortez's press office was not immediately returned.

The two politicians partnered together late last month on a bipartisan letter to request additional support and resources to help the Capitol community cope following the Jan. 6 attacks.