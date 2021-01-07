SC's Mulvaney resigns from Trump administration after mob storms Capitol: 'I can’t stay'

COLUMBIA — Mick Mulvaney, the former South Carolina congressman who became President Donald Trump's White House chief of staff before taking on a role as special envoy to Northern Ireland, said Thursday he has told Secretary of State Mike Pompeo he is resigning from his diplomatic post.

"I can't do it," Mulvaney said in a Thursday morning interview on CNBC. "I can't stay. It's a nothing thing — it doesn't affect the outcome, it doesn't affect the transition, but it's what I've got. It's a position I really enjoy doing, but you can't do it."

The decision to quit came after a violent pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in support of his last-ditch effort to block the victory of President-elect Joe Biden. Several other Trump administration officials also quit, including Deputy National Security Adviser Matt Pottinger and first lady Chief of Staff Stephanie Grisham.

Mulvaney said he would not be surprised to see more of his friends in the Trump administration resign in the coming hours, a move he described as "completely understandable."

"Those who would choose to stay, and I have talked to a couple of them, are choosing to stay because they’re worried the president might put someone in to replace them who might make things even worse,” Mulvaney said.

While Mulvaney said he would not condemn those who choose not to resign, he said Trump was "not the same as he was eight months ago" and his latest actions were overriding any policy successes he had.

"You can't look at that yesterday and think 'I want to be a part of that in any way, shape or form,' " Mulvaney said.

Mulvaney issued several pleas on Twitter throughout Wednesday afternoon urging Trump to do more to quell the increasingly violent mob. While Trump told his supporters to go home, he also continued seeking to justify their anger, reiterating his baseless allegations that the election was "stolen."

Two months ago, Mulvaney penned an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal predicting that Trump would "concede gracefully" if he loses after pursuing legal challenges. Courts, including many with judges appointed by Trump, have since tossed dozens of lawsuits from the president and his allies contesting the election results.