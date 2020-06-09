SC's Lindsey Graham should coast today against three GOP primary challengers

COLUMBIA — U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham will look to dispatch a trio of South Carolina Republican primary challengers Tuesday as he pursues a fourth term representing the Palmetto State.

An overwhelming favorite to win today comfortably, Graham received a boost Sunday as President Donald Trump tweeted his endorsement, calling the senator "a good friend and strong voice for the people of South Carolina."

While the results promise to be lopsided, two of Graham's opponents — businessman Michael LaPierre and attorney Duke Buckner — have tried to strike from his right flank, insisting Graham's vocal support for Trump is merely a cover for some of his more moderate policy positions on issues like immigration.

A third opponent, maritime engineer Joe Reynolds, has taken the less common tack of criticizing Graham for his support of Trump, calling him a "bootlicker."

The approach may win over some moderates but is unlikely to generate enough momentum in a state where Trump enjoys high approval ratings among likely GOP primary voters.

All three are relative newcomers to politics, with only Buckner having held elected office before as a Walterboro city councilman.

Reynolds and LaPierre cite their political inexperience as a positive attribute, arguing it will allow them to bring a fresh perspective to Congress.

Graham responded to the criticisms from his opponents during a campaign stop at his Columbia headquarters Monday, noting endorsements from prominent pro-gun, anti-abortion and pro-business organizations.

"Why? Because over six years I've been consistent on issues with the 2nd Amendment and I've been a staunch advocate for the pro-life cause," Graham said.

"So this idea that somehow I just pop up and become conservative during a period of time is a bunch of B.S. I'm consistently conservative on social and economic issues," he said.

If Graham secures renomination as expected, he will square off in November against Democrat Jaime Harrison, who faces no primary opposition.

Harrison has raised millions of dollars and garnered unusual levels of national attention for a statewide Democratic candidate in historically red South Carolina, prompting nonpartisan election forecasters to view Graham's odds of a general election victory as only "likely" rather than certain.

Two Libertarian candidates, David Weikle and Keenan Wallace Dunham, have also filed to run for the seat, as has Constitution Party candidate Bill Bledsoe.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.