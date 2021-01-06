SC's Lindsey Graham rips GOP effort to block Biden after Capitol swarm: 'Enough is enough'

COLUMBIA — Hours after violent protesters invaded the halls of the U.S. Capitol, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham took to the Senate floor Wednesday night, launching a blistering critique of GOP-led efforts to block the victory of President-elect Joe Biden, imploring his fellow Republicans to accept the election results.
The five-minute remarks served as a pointed denouement to the tumultuous alliance Graham formed with President Donald Trump over the past four years, a relationship he described in the speech as a "hell of a journey."
"I hate it to end this way; oh my God, I hate it," said Graham, R-S.C. "From my point of view he's been a consequential president, but today [is the] first thing you'll see. All I can say is count me out. Enough is enough. I've tried to be helpful."
While Graham said he respected his colleagues' right to continue objecting if they so chose, he said he believed it would be a "uniquely bad idea."
"It's not going to do any good," he said. "It's going to delay and it gives credibility to a dark chapter of our history. That's why I'm not with you."
Graham's comments came as a minority of Republicans in the Senate planned to object to the electors from several battleground states Biden won; the Senate was discussing Arizona at the time.
Graham pointed out that courts across the country, including with many Trump-appointed judges, had repeatedly struck down lawsuits by the president and his allies contesting the results.
Now, Graham said, it was incumbent on Trump supporters like him who hoped Biden would have lost to admit that he won, and that now he is "the legitimately elected president of the United States."
"Maybe I, above all others in this body, need to say this," Graham said. "Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are lawfully elected and will become the president and the vice president of the United States on January 20."
To begin his speech, Graham noted his home state of South Carolina had in the past "been the problem."
He pointed to the 1876 election that some objectors see as precedent. It was in dispute because the Palmetto State was one of three that sent multiple slates of electors in attempt to end Reconstruction, an occurrence that did not happen in 2020.
In 1876, Graham pointed out, a commission similar to the one proposed by objectors failed to resolve the dispute.
"It didn't work. Nobody accepted it," Graham said. "The way it ended is when [Rutherford B.] Hayes did a deal with these three states: you give me the electors, I'll kick the Union army out. The rest is history. It led to Jim Crow. If you're looking for historical guidance, this is not the one to pick."