SC's lieutenant governor diagnosed with coronavirus, quarantining at home

COLUMBIA — South Carolina Lt. Gov. Pam Evette has tested positive for COVID-19 and is recovering at home, the governor's office said Monday.
Evette, 53, "began feeling unwell with a mild sore throat and headache Thursday morning" and immediately self-quarantined at her Travelers Rest home, said Brian Symmes, spokesman for Gov. Henry McMaster.
"She is feeling better now," Symmes said.
Evette was tested Friday afternoon and received the test results back the next day, he said.
That makes the lieutenant governor among the nearly 130,300 South Carolinians diagnosed with the virus since early March. More than 2,900 of those have died.
But Evette never got sicker beyond the mild symptoms that caused her to self-isolate. Her husband and youngest child are staying at home with her but have not shown symptoms themselves or gotten tested, Symmes said.
Two of her staff members, as well as her protective detail, are quarantining at home.
A contact tracing investigation revealed few other close contacts. All have been notified, said Dr. Brannon Traxler, the state's new public health director.
"She was very on top of things. She isolated herself immediately," Traxler said. "There were few exposures."
Even her two oldest children were not close contacts. A close contact is defined as someone who spent at least 15 minutes within 6 feet of a contagious person. People can start spreading the virus 48 hours before they experience any symptoms. The contact tracing investigation covers that period.
McMaster and his wife were tested, and their results came back Sunday as negative. It marked the fifth time the Republican governor has been tested since the pandemic started.
Evette has no idea where or when she contracted the virus.
"She has followed the guidance of public health officials in terms of social distancing and has prioritized face coverings in public venues," Symmes said. "This really goes to show how contagious this virus is and further demonstrates how important it is to prioritize each other's health and safety, just as the lieutenant governor did immediately."