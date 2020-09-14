You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

SC's lieutenant governor diagnosed with coronavirus, quarantining at home

  • Updated
Women Vote
Buy Now

South Carolina Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette receives applause at the Statehouse during a press conference celebrating the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020 in Columbia, S.C. Her daughter Amanda is standing beside her. The 19th Amendment delivered voting rights to women in the United States. Sean Rayford/Special to The Post and Courier

 Sean Rayford Special to The Post and Courier

COLUMBIA — South Carolina Lt. Gov. Pam Evette has tested positive for COVID-19 and is recovering at home, the governor's office said Monday. 

Evette, 53, "began feeling unwell with a mild sore throat and headache Thursday morning" and immediately self-quarantined at her Travelers Rest home, said Brian Symmes, spokesman for Gov. Henry McMaster.

"She is feeling better now," Symmes said. 

Evette was tested Friday afternoon and received the test results back the next day, he said.  

That makes the lieutenant governor among the nearly 130,300 South Carolinians diagnosed with the virus since early March. More than 2,900 of those have died.

But Evette never got sicker beyond the mild symptoms that caused her to self-isolate. Her husband and youngest child are staying at home with her but have not shown symptoms themselves or gotten tested, Symmes said. 

Two of her staff members, as well as her protective detail, are quarantining at home.

Sign up for updates!

Get the latest political news from The Post and Courier in your inbox.


A contact tracing investigation revealed few other close contacts. All have been notified, said Dr. Brannon Traxler, the state's new public health director. 

"She was very on top of things. She isolated herself immediately," Traxler said. "There were few exposures."

Even her two oldest children were not close contacts. A close contact is defined as someone who spent at least 15 minutes within 6 feet of a contagious person. People can start spreading the virus 48 hours before they experience any symptoms. The contact tracing investigation covers that period. 

McMaster and his wife were tested, and their results came back Sunday as negative. It marked the fifth time the Republican governor has been tested since the pandemic started.  

Evette has no idea where or when she contracted the virus. 

"She has followed the guidance of public health officials in terms of social distancing and has prioritized face coverings in public venues," Symmes said. "This really goes to show how contagious this virus is and further demonstrates how important it is to prioritize each other's health and safety, just as the lieutenant governor did immediately."

Follow Seanna Adcox on Twitter at @seannaadcox_pc.

Tags

Assistant Columbia bureau chief

Adcox returned to The Post and Courier in October 2017 after 12 years covering the Statehouse for The Associated Press. She previously covered education for The P&C. She has also worked for The AP in Albany, N.Y., and for The Herald in Rock Hill.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News