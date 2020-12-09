SC's Joseph Rainey commemorated in congressional exhibit for first Black U.S. House member

COLUMBIA — A new exhibition in the U.S. Capitol commemorates the life and service of South Carolina's Joseph Rainey, the first Black member of the U.S. House who was sworn-in to office 150 years ago this Saturday.

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, D-Columbia, introduced a resolution Wednesday to honor Rainey, a Georgetown native who was born into slavery before his father purchased their freedom.

He praised Rainey for "laying the foundation for generations of Black lawmakers to serve in Congress."

In a news conference announcing the resolution and exhibit, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she wanted to put up the display to ensure that the halls of the Capitol "reflect the full, vibrant diversity" of American history.

"It is my hope that in sharing the story of Joseph Rainey, we will help ensure a fuller story of America will be told and inspire a new generation of civil rights and advocates for justice," said Pelosi, D-Calif.

After learning his father's trade as a barber, Rainey fled to Bermuda during the Civil War before returning to South Carolina and entering politics. He helped found the state Republican Party, served as a delegate to the 1868 state constitutional convention and won a seat in the state Senate.

In 1870 he was elevated to the U.S. House, becoming the first African American member of the chamber. Hiram Revels of Mississippi had become the first Black U.S. senator earlier that year, kicking off a wave of African American members taking office during Reconstruction.

Sign up for updates! Get the latest political news from The Post and Courier in your inbox. Email

Sign Up!

Rainey would serve for more than eight years, making him the longest tenured African American member in that period. While working on an array of committees, Rainey also became the first African American to preside over the House in 1874 during a debate on a spending bill.

Clyburn, who has been in Congress for almost 28 years, said he views Rainey as a role model.

"I've always literally worshipped Joseph Rainey," Clyburn said.

Asked how she thinks Rainey would view American politics today, Pelosi pointed to Democratic efforts to pass a new voting rights bill after the U.S. Supreme Court stripped protections for Black voters seven years ago.

"I think he would say when it comes to liberty and justice for all, that we have much more work to do," Pelosi said.

The exhibit will be up for a year. The Capitol is currently closed to visitors due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Clyburn posted images of the exhibit to his Facebook page so that it could be seen by the general public.