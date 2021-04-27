SC's Jim Clyburn says President Joe Biden's first 100 days are a 'tremendous success'

Ahead of President Joe Biden's speech to a joint session of Congress, U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn praised the White House's accomplishments in the president's first 100 days and said he's proud of the progress made since January.

"So I think that Joe Biden has had a tremendous success," Clyburn told reporters in a conference call on April 27. "If I've had a surprise, it has been the way in which he has stuck to his gun on this."

Clyburn, D-Columbia, has been a major advocate of Biden's reforms ranging from passage of the COVID-19 relief package to his efforts to vaccinate millions of Americans.

On April 28, Biden will review his accomplishments and make the pitch for a $2.3 trillion infrastructure package in a televised address. U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., is giving the formal Republican rebuttal afterwards.

Clyburn said that while he's happy with Biden's agenda, he hopes he'll also set his sights on other reforms, such as the Supreme Court and gun legislation.

"I don't know of anything that I've been disappointed with thus far, and that's why I'm a little skittish about the first 100 days," Clyburn said. "Because although I'm fine with the first 100 days, I want to feel the same way by the second 100 days."

Other comments:

On Biden's vaccination effort and COVID-19 relief

"If I had to give a letter grade to Joe Biden on COVID-19: A-plus," Clyburn said. "Some people said 200 million vaccines in 100 days was ambitious. He got there in much less than a hundred days."

On Scott giving GOP response to Biden speech

"It's a real good thing. I congratulated him on that," Clyburn said. "I think it's always good for South Carolina to be represented at the highest echelon of government, irrespective of whether or not I agree with him."

Clyburn on candidates entering S.C. governor race

"Joe Cunningham called me over the weekend. I had heard from other sources that he was running or contemplating running and he told me he planned to run," Clyburn said. "I wished him good luck. But I also told him that I had received phone calls from at least two other Democrats who are planning to run. I'm not going to make an announcement at this time."

Clyburn added that he doesn't plan to get involved until all the candidates announce.