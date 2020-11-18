SC's Jim Clyburn reelected as House Majority Whip, the 3rd-ranking Democrat in Congress

South Carolina U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn was reelected House Majority Whip on Wednesday, maintaining his powerful position as the third ranking Democrat in Congress.

The veteran lawmaker secured his authority among Democrats after his timely endorsement of President-elect Joe Biden during the South Carolina primary that helped his party win the White House.

Clyburn, 80, ran unopposed for the position in the 117th Congress. He said it was an honor to be reelected.

"I look forward to working with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle during this new session to make America’s greatness accessible and affordable for all," Clyburn said in a statement.

The Democrat from Columbia has represented the 6th Congressional District which covers the Midlands to Charleston, for 27 years.

He was first elected as House Majority Whip in 2006 and served until 2011 when Democrats lost control of the House. He was reelected in 2019 when Democrats regained control in the 2018 midterms.

Clyburn's ties to Biden puts him in a key access position with the White House. A top priority for Clyburn was to have his protege, Democratic Rep. Cedric Richmond of Louisiana, play a role in the new administration.

Biden hired Richmond as a White House senior adviser this week, giving the president-elect another link to the Congressional Black Caucus outside of Clyburn.

Additionally, the congressman's daughter, Mignon Clyburn, has been named a member of Biden’s Federal Communications Commission transition team.