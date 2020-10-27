SC's Jim Clyburn open to expanding SCOTUS bench following Amy Coney Barrett confirmation

Democratic U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn said Tuesday he's open to expanding the number of seats on the U.S. Supreme Court following the rapid confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett.

The 14-term congressman and House Majority Whip from Orangeburg specifically praised Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's plan to create a bipartisan commission which would study possibilities that could include expanding the number of justices from the existing nine seats.

"It may be that Joe Biden is correct," Clyburn said. "Maybe he needs to put together some type of commission to take a hard look at what this country is today and what this country was when it was nine."

Clyburn, the third-ranking Democrat in the House of Representatives, has been a vocal opponent of Barrett's rapid nomination, appointment and confirmation.

Last week during a CNN interview, Clyburn said he was worried Barrett's addition to the court would bring back a segregation-era mindset and even relegate Black Americans to a lesser status.

"I know what the Supreme Court was like during the Dred Scott decision," Clyburn said. "I know what the Supreme Court was like during Plessy v. Ferguson, and I think that this court that we see developing now is a throwback to Plessy v. Ferguson and even Dred Scott."

Plessy v. Ferguson in 1896 upheld segregation laws that enforced "separate but equal" access to public facilities. In Dred Scott v. Sandford, the High Court in 1857 determined Scott and other Black people of African ancestry, even those living in the North, could not claim U.S. citizenship.

The rush to fill the vacancy following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg last month has fueled tension to a fiercely partisan presidential election between Biden and Donald Trump, who has made Barrett's tenure on the Supreme Court a major talking point in his campaign.

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., has been instrumental as chairman of the Judiciary Committee in fast-tracking Barrett's path to the Supreme Court. He's also used it as a talking point in his fierce reelection campaign against Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison.

Late Monday evening, the Senate approved Barrett's confirmation in a 52-48 mostly party line vote. Her lifetime appointment as the nation's 115th Supreme Court justice will solidify the court’s rightward tilt. At 48-years-old, she is also the youngest justice since Clarence Thomas joined the court in 1991 at age 43.

"This is not a glass ceiling being broken," Graham said on Fox News following her confirmation. "It's a concrete barrier being broken. Amy Barrett represents every aspiration of a young conservative woman. She's going to do awesome. I cannot wait for her to be on the Supreme Court tomorrow."

Clyburn said nine justices is not a "magic number" on the Supreme Court, and believes the times have changed since that standard was set.

"It hasn't always been nine," Clyburn said. "I don't know what the country looked like when it became nine, but I do know the country has since become way more diverse when it was nine. This country has gotten a lot bigger since it was nine."

He is not alone in thinking there needs to be Supreme Court reform.

U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham, the only other Democrat from South Carolina's delegation in Washington, D.C., said at a campaign event in Charleston on Monday that he believes term limits could be a possible solution for Supreme Court justices and federal judges who currently enjoy lifetime appointments.