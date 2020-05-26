SC's Jim Clyburn 'cringed' at Biden's 'you ain't black' comment. Says former VP misspoke

COLUMBIA — House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, whose endorsement of Joe Biden helped propel him to the Democratic nomination for president, said Tuesday he "cringed" after Biden said in a recent interview that people who are unsure whether to vote for him or President Donald Trump "ain't black."

However, Clyburn added in an interview on ABC's "The View" he believes Biden simply misspoke — and he urged votes to compare the former vice president "to the alternative, not the almighty."

"He is not a perfect person — none of us are," said Clyburn, D-Columbia. "All of us have misspoken. ... I do it all the time. So we sometimes say things we do not really mean or they come out a little bit wrong, and that's what happened here."

Pressed last week about his record with the black community in an interview with radio host Charlamagne Tha God, Biden said, "if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black."

The remarks prompted swift backlash, and Biden later apologized for being "so cavalier," saying he would never "take the African American community for granted."

While Clyburn acknowledged Biden "did not do as well as I had hoped" in the interview, he reiterated his view that voters know Biden's character and that Biden "knows the African American community very well."

"I would not have supported him if I did not think he was best suited to be the next president of the United States," Clyburn said. "Just that simple."

One of the most vocal critics of Biden's comments was another South Carolinian: U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, the only black Republican in the Senate.

"That is the most condescending and arrogant comment I've heard in a very long time," Scott said on Fox Business soon after Biden's interview last week.

Scott has also disapproved of various race-related comments Trump has said over the years, calling him "racially insensitive" at times.

For example, after Trump tweeted last year that four congresswomen of color — three of whom were born in the U.S. — should "go back" and help fix the "broken and crime infested" countries they came from, Scott chided the president for deploying "unacceptable personal attacks and racially offensive language."

While Clyburn has been particularly occupied recently as the chairman of a special committee overseeing the government's response to the coronavirus pandemic, the longtime congressman has continued to play a role as an informal advisor to Biden after helping lift him to a decisive victory in South Carolina's primary.

He has encouraged him to consider several African American women as potential running mates. But he again emphasized during the interview on "The View" that he does not view the suggestion a "must."

"They should be polling, they should be vetting, and he should be instructed by the polling and the vetting and should be guided by his heart and his head," Clyburn said when asked about Biden's vice presidential pick.

"So that is as far as I wish to go in telling him how to conduct himself going forward," he added.