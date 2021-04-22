SC's Jim Clyburn could face $5,000 fine after evading metal detectors in Congress

U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-Columbia, may be fined $5,000 after evading the metal detectors off the House floor earlier this week.

Clyburn, the lone Democrat representing South Carolina in Congress, confirmed the violation to CNN on April 22, saying he had "no idea" what happened and added that "it's just somebody on the other side trying to cause mischief."

The House Majority Whip did not clarify his comments during the CNN interview. He plans to appeal the infraction.

“Congressman Clyburn respects the rules of the chamber and he disputes the characterization of this incident,” a spokesperson for Clyburn said in a statement.

Following the violent rioting at the Capitol on Jan. 6, Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi instituted a wave of security protocols, including hefty fines for members who go around the metal detectors.

All members who avoid going through the metal detectors are fined $5,000 for their first offense and $10,000 for their second. Notably, Clyburn was in favor of the effort when it was instituted.

He was caught going around the detectors after he used the bathroom during a vote on April 20, Politico reported.

He exited through a different door to go to the restroom that is outside of the Speaker's lobby. When he left the bathroom, Clyburn walked to his Capitol Police detail and they went around the metal detector before returning to the House floor, Politico detailed.

Capitol Police have referred the incident to the Sergeant at Arms, who will determine if the fine should be levied. Clyburn would be the first Democrat to be fined under the new security rules.

U.S Rep. Nancy Mace, R-Charleston, took to Twitter after news of the fine broke and took a swing at Pelosi's security protocols. She also offered to assist Clyburn with the fine.

"I agree, Mr. Whip, the metal detectors are a bit much (unconstitutional actually)," Mace tweeted on April 22. "The fine? Even worse. Who wants to help me chip in for him?

U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, was the first to be fined under the new rules.