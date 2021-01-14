SC's Jaime Harrison reportedly becoming DNC chairman after unsuccessful Senate campaign

COLUMBIA — Jaime Harrison is on track to become the next chairman of the Democratic National Committee after falling short in his Senate campaign against U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham last year, with President-elect Joe Biden poised to name him as his pick to lead the party, according to multiple media reports.

A former South Carolina Democratic Party chairman, Harrison shattered fundraising records and garnered national attention for his race against Graham, R-S.C., though the incumbent ended up defeating him by 10 percentage points.

Harrison immediately became the frontrunner for the DNC job, aided by his experience as a state party chairman and his close relationship with House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, D-Columbia, who holds substantial influence with Biden after helping lift him to his Democratic primary victory last year.

In the months since, Harrison launched a new political fundraising group called the "Dirt Road PAC" to support Democratic candidates in other races around the South. The group achieved its first success earlier this month with Democratic victories in two U.S. Senate runoffs in Georgia, which gave Democrats the Senate majority.

He made no secret of his interest in the job, pointing to his diversity of experiences in Democratic politics — working for Clyburn on Capitol Hill, leading a state party and running as a statewide candidate — that have allowed him to build an expansive network within the party.

The news of Harrison's upcoming ascension to DNC chair was first reported Thursday by the New York Times, and also reported by Politico and The Washington Post.

Sign up for updates! Get the latest political news from The Post and Courier in your inbox. Email

Sign Up!

Having a Palmetto State native in the top party post could prove to be a boon for South Carolina Democrats, who have long sought to get more attention and resources from the national party apparatus.

Over almost two decades of work in South Carolina politics, Harrison has been at the forefront of efforts to expand the political battleground to include more southern states, including his own.

During his Senate campaign, Harrison often touted his humble upbringing in Orangeburg. He rose from poverty there to attend Yale and Georgetown Law School before going on to work in state and national politics.

Harrison would be the first South Carolinian to helm the DNC since the late Don Fowler, another former S.C. Democratic Party chairman who took the reins of the national party for two years in the 1990s during former President Bill Clinton's administration.