SC's Gov. McMaster joins effort condemning Biden 'door-to-door' promotion of COVID shots

Gov. Henry McMaster joined the pushback seen in other Republican-led states against "door-to-door" promotion of the COVID-19 vaccine after the idea was mentioned by President Joe Biden as a means of promoting availability.

In a letter to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control board chair on July 9, McMaster asked agency leaders to issue a directive covering state and local health care organizations which would prohibit them from "the use of the Biden Administration’s 'targeted' 'door to door' tactics in the state’s ongoing vaccination efforts."

“A South Carolinian’s decision to get vaccinated is a personal one for them to make and not the government’s," McMaster wrote.

"Enticing, coercing, intimidating, mandating, or pressuring anyone to take the vaccine is a bad policy which will deteriorate the public’s trust and confidence in the state’s vaccination efforts," he said.

Additionally, McMaster suggested government vaccination teams "showing up unannounced or unrequested at the door of ‘targeted’ homeowners or on their property will further deteriorate the public’s trust and could lead to potentially disastrous public safety consequences.”

DHEC Director Dr. Edward Simmer responded later on July 9, confirming DHEC’s vaccine outreach efforts "have not and will not include unsolicited door-to-door visits."

The agency does offer in-home vaccines, he noted, but only if specifically requested in advance by the person being vaccinated.

Simmer's note stressed that DHEC "continues to strongly encourage all eligible South Carolinians to get fully vaccinated" as a means of protecting themselves and the community at large.

"South Carolina and national data show that those who continue to become hospitalized and die from COVID-19 are those who are not fully vaccinated," his response noted, also saying "getting vaccinated is a personal choice."

DHEC’s vaccine dashboard shows that 48.8 percent of South Carolina residents have received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine. South Carolina's overall vaccination progress ranks 38th out of the 50 states, with 39 percent of the population fully vaccinated, according to The New York Times' national database.

Biden on July 6 mentioned the possibility of door-to-door promotion of the vaccine.

"Now, we need to go to community by community, neighborhood by neighborhood, and oftentimes, door to door — literally knocking on doors — to get help to the remaining people protected from the virus," he said.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki was specifically asked about McMaster's statement during a press briefing July 9, responding that the failure to get accurate public health information out on the need and safety of being vaccinated "including South Carolina, is literally killing people, so maybe they should consider that."

Earlier, she said door-to-door vaccine canvassing is done entirely by volunteers and that the White House believes it's helped boost vaccine rates in a number of states, including Alabama, Florida and Georgia.

She emphasized that the federal government doesn't keep a database of who's been vaccinated.

Other states that have spoken out against the practice in recent days include Arizona and Missouri.

Missouri Republican Gov. Mike Parson said he doesn't want government employees going door to door in his state to urge people to get vaccinated, even as a COVID-19 outbreak overwhelms some hospitals there.

Parson tweeted: "I have directed our health department to let the federal government know that sending government employees or agents door-to-door to compel vaccination would NOT be an effective OR a welcome strategy in Missouri!"

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, also a Republican, sent a letter to Biden condemning the new strategy. Fox News first reported on the letter.

Jeffrey Zeints, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, said July 8 the best people to promote vaccinations are "local trusted messengers" such as doctors, faith leaders and community leaders, who may go door to door.

"So I would say for those individuals, organizations that are feeding misinformation and trying to mischaracterize this type of trusted messenger work, I believe you are doing a disservice to the country and to the doctors, the faith leaders, the community leaders and others who are working to get people vaccinated, to save lives and help to end this pandemic," he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.