SC's flag had no formal design for 80 years. Here's what experts say it should look like.

South Carolina's state flag is pretty simple: A palmetto tree and a crescent on dark blue background.

What can be so hard about making that? Well, a lot.

The state flag has not had an official design for 80 years. So manufacturers have taken some creative liberties.

Palmetto tree trunks on flags can be thin like a telephone pole or thick like a building column. Tree tops can range from looking like someone who has not gotten a haircut in months to something close to a tennis ball.

The crescent comes in various thicknesses (take your pick — a croissant or a thin smile). And then there's variations in shade of the blue background.

Honestly, it's tough to see the differences in the flags unless they are placed side by side. But once you see them, the inconsistencies are hard to miss in a state flag design often considered one of the nation's best looking.

"South Carolina has any number of symbols or things that are unique — we have a state dog, state insect, state song," S.C. Department of Archives and History Director Eric Emerson said. "Here, we have all these things that are official and we have a state flag determined by manufacturers. Shouldn't we have something the state determines is official?"

A five-member panel of historians, including Emerson and public radio host Walter Edgar, spent two years at the behest of the Legislature analyzing records to come up with the flag. A final recommendation went last month to the General Assembly, which must give final approval.

First, a quick history of the state flag: The current flag was inspired by a blue signal flag used by the 2nd South Carolina Regiment commanded by Col. William Moultrie during the Battle of Sullivan's Island, a colonial victory during the Revolutionary War.

The design that included a palmetto tree and crescent was approved when South Carolina seceded ahead of the Civil War.

After the war, the flag was forgotten, state historians say, but the design based on the Civil War version returned for a 1909 visit to South Carolina by President William Taft.

A flag with the palmetto tree, crescent and blue background was adopted by the Legislature in 1910. State law designated Clemson University (the state's textile school) to make the flags and sell them at cost.

Clemson’s exclusive rights were repealed by lawmakers in 1940 (no one is sure why). That opened the door to all those differences in the flag's appearance for the past eight decades.

The South Carolina State Flag Study Committee's new recommendation is a combination of historic banners.

In the end, the basics remain — palmetto tree and crescent on a blue background, but here's how they picked a final design.

The Color

Not all blues are made alike, the committee found.

Sign up for updates! Get the latest political news from The Post and Courier in your inbox. Email

Sign Up!

Flag makers would use the "same color blue for the South Carolina flag that appears in the blue field of the United State flag as a cost-saving measure," the committee's report said. "Committee members realized that simply continuing to follow that practice would be historically inaccurate, since the creation of a South Carolina flag preceded any Continental flag design with a blue field with red and white stripes."

Moultrie's regiment wore uniforms that were indigo blue, dyed from the plant grown in the Lowcountry, and made a flag with the same color as he defended Fort Sullivan (now known as Fort Moultrie).

The original flag flown over Fort Sullivan did not survive, but the committee used a replacement 2nd South Carolina Regiment flag housed at the Smithsonian National Museum of American History that was captured by the British in 1779. (That flag remained in British hands until 1989.)

An analysis of the banner was used to choose the color Pantone 282 for the flag's deep shade of blue.

The Crescent

Metal crescents were attached on the caps of the soldiers in the 2nd South Carolina Regiment.

Two thick crescent cap badges found by archaeologists at Old Jacksonboro and Fort Johnson on James Island were examined.

But the committee went with a thinner crescent that appears on the side of a drum on the 2nd South Carolina Regiment flag.

The Tree

The palmetto tree is part of South Carolina lore. The trees were used to fortify Fort Sullivan and absorbed British cannon balls as the colonists stopped an invasion of Charleston.

The tree became part of the state's seal after America declared independence, and it has remained a fixture ever since, historians said.

"The tree symbolizes, 'We're going to defend our home,'" said Newberry political consultant Scott Malyerck, a flag committee member who initially suggested developing a flag template to lawmakers.

The committee decided to get their influence from the palmetto tree with a thinner trunk and more spiky top used in the flag adopted by the Legislature in 1910.

That part of the flag was drawn by Ellen Jervy, who was inspired by palmetto trees outside her Rutledge Avenue home in Charleston. She was paid $5 for her design work, the equivalent of roughly $130 today.

"Our flag is meaningful historically," Malyerck said. "We should be proud of it."