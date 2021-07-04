SC's Congressional members support bill to preserve historic Revolutionary War sites

U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-Columbia, is leading a bipartisan effort to preserve and showcase important Revolutionary War sites in both North and South Carolina and create a new trail linking those sites.

In a rare show of unity in gridlocked Washington, Clyburn is joined by all the GOP House members from South Carolina in support of the Southern Campaign of the Revolution National Heritage Corridor Act.

The push to establish federal protection over the scores of historic sites has stretched more than a decade, when former U.S. Rep. John Spratt, D-York, spearheaded the measure.

In 2019, GOP Reps. Tom Rice and Ralph Norman and Clyburn introduced the legislation again. But it made little progress.

A spokesman from Norman's office said the bill is going through the mark-up process and they feel confident the effort will gain traction in Congress this year.

“There are many communities and areas throughout South Carolina that were instrumental in securing American victory in the Revolutionary War," Norman said in a statement. "These areas have not been sufficiently recognized or preserved from a historic standpoint. We cannot lose that part of our heritage, which is why this bill is important. And it’s great to see every member of the South Carolina delegation to the House on board with this effort.”

But South Carolina's politicians are staying optimistic that this could be the year it crosses the finish line.

The route would begin west of Charleston before winding through parts of the Lowcountry and into the Midlands and Upstate before cutting into western North Carolina and then heading east to the ocean. Nearly three-dozen specific sites are covered.

Earlier this month, Clyburn testified before the House Subcommittee on National Park, Forests, and Public Lands to pitch the bill and educate lawmakers on how important the Carolinas were to the Revolutionary War.

“It is a personal mission of mine to increase public awareness of, and appreciation for, natural, historical, scenic and cultural resources associated with the Southern Campaign," Clyburn said on June 15. "It is my hope that the creation of this Heritage Corridor will also draw visitors to battlefields and historical landmarks located in communities across the Carolinas that are rich in history."

Among the South Carolina sites featured are those tied to Charleston Harbor, Marion’s guerrilla warfare, the Cowpens National Battlefield, and the Battle of Kings Mountain.

The bill calls for authorizing $10 million over 15 years to protect, conserve, restore, promote and interpret the 8-mile wide corridor across several hundred miles of driving routes in both states.

North Carolina Reps. G.K. Butterfield, David Price, Dan Bishop, and Alma Adams are also co-sponsoring the measure.

A companion bill has been introduced in the Senate by Sen. Lindsey Graham and co-sponsored by Sen. Tim Scott previously, but a new one has not been filed. Clyburn has continued to underscore the need to protect South Carolina's Revolutionary War sites, and he believes it will happen.

“For over a decade, Congress and the National Park Service have worked towards creating this Heritage Corridor in the Carolinas," Clyburn said during a June 15 hearing. "It is long past time to make this a reality."